Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 10:00 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EST Tuesday was 13.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. &&