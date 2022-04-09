Farmers, landscapers and everyday residents broke a state record when they brought more than 22,000 pounds of unwanted pesticides to the Pitt County Agricultural Center as part of Wednesday’s Pesticide Collection Day.
The event allowed people to safely dispose of unwanted and unused pesticides and prevent them from polluting groundwater or reaching a landfill.
A total of 1,585 containers were collected.
“This total amount of collected material represents an all-time, recorded high in North Carolina among 100 counties since this program began in 1980,” said Mitch Smith, agricultural extension agent. “Until (Wednesday’s) collection day, the previous high level in Pitt County was about 9,000 pounds.”
Pesticide Collection Days are a collaborative effort between the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Pesticide Disposal Assistance Program. The event is normally held every two years in counties.
Since the program’s began, more than 2 million pounds of pesticides have been properly collected and disposed of from North Carolina citizens.