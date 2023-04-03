Child Abuse Prevention

Pitt County Department of Social Services planted pinwheels in front of the Pitt County Office Building on Monday to begin Pitt County Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pinwheels represent the whimsy and playfulness that all children should experience. 

 Contributed photo

The Pitt County Department of Social Services marked the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month on Monday with events designed to raise community awareness.

DSS staff gathered in front of the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St., to hold the annual “Planting of Pinwheels.”


