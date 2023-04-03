Pitt County Department of Social Services planted pinwheels in front of the Pitt County Office Building on Monday to begin Pitt County Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pinwheels represent the whimsy and playfulness that all children should experience.
The Pitt County Department of Social Services marked the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month on Monday with events designed to raise community awareness.
DSS staff gathered in front of the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St., to hold the annual “Planting of Pinwheels.”
Since 2008 Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as a symbol of abuse prevention. The organization’s website said research shows people associate pinwheels with “childlike whimsy and lightheartedness.”
It’s the organization’s vision that "children grow up happy, healthy, and prepared to succeed in supportive families and communities.”
Event participants also held an awareness walk in front of the office building.
During the week of April 9-14, the Greenville Bridge at the Town Common will be illuminated in blue every night to amplify the importance of building strong foundations for the children in Pitt County, according to a DSS news release.
Social services also is asking churches of all faiths to join together on April 30 in a day of prayer to demonstrate appreciation to those who help abused or neglected children and to support children and families who have been touched by abuse.
National Blue Sunday Day of Prayer for abused children began in 1994 with 20 churches but has grown to include more than 7.4 million participants on five continents.
“The Pitt County theme for this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month is 'Breaking Barriers, It Takes A Village,'” said Sharon Rochelle, Pitt County social services director. “Our network of social workers encourages community members to raise awareness by participating in these events and seek support on the behalf of any family in need.”