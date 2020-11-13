Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... SWIFT CREEK NEAR STREETS FERRY AFFECTING CRAVEN COUNTY. TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS AFFECTING PITT COUNTY. FOR THE TAR RIVER...INCLUDING ROCKS SPRINGS. MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. FOR THE SWIFT CREEK...INCLUDING STREETS FERRY, VANCEBORO. MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TAR RIVER AT ROCK SPRINGS. * FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:20 PM EST FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE OVERNIGHT, AND WILL CONTINUE RISING THROUGH MONDAY. * IMPACT...AT 18.0 FEET, MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER. WATER FLOODS SEVERAL HOLES AT IRONWOOD GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. WATER INUNDATES THE PUBLIC BOAT LAUNCH AREA OFF OF HWY 222. * IMPACT...AT 21.0 FEET, WATER THREATENS HOMES ON VAN NESS AVENUE, FAIRMOUNT AVENUE, AND EMBARCADERO AVENUE. SIGNIFICANT INUNDATION OF IRONWOOD GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. OLD RIVER ROAD FLOODS BETWEEN HWY 222 AND HWY 33. OLD RIVER ROAD MAY ALSO BE FLOODED FURTHER TO THE EAST AT JOHNSON MILL RUN. WATER MAY THREATEN HOMES ALONG OLD FORT ROAD. &&