In the world of Italian sandwiches, a Pitt County chef’s creation stands among the tastiest.
Massimo Mannino recorded a score of 25.15 to secure third place at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas on Aug. 17. Mannino is a chef at Nino’s Cucina Italiana and Marabella’s Old World Pizza.
The star sandwich was a creation of prime rib with caramelized onions, provolone, ricotta and more that is available at Marabella’s in Winterville.
“I am extremely proud,” Mannino said Wednesday. “The competition is worldwide and the people are very talented chefs. I am proud for my customers as well, and to have a chance to represent (Pitt County), Marabella’s and Nino’s.”
Mannino is no stranger to food competitions. He has been on the circuit for about eight years. In a 2017 competition, he won best pasta dish. That dish is still on the menu at Nino’s. The next year, his brother-in-law won the same honor.
“The experience of competing is fantastic but I still get nervous,” Mannino said. “It does not get any easier. I make my own bread, everything from scratch. It is a lot of work.”
The sandwich competition was open to qualified attendees for either the International Pizza Expo or the International Artisan Bakery Expo. Sandwiches could be hot or cold, so long as they appeared on a restaurant’s menu.
Mannino said that his pizza this year finished fourth out of 95.