Faith leaders from around Greenville were gathering for coffee on Thursday when reports began to flow in that Russia had launched an invasion of Ukraine.
The Rev. Bob Hudak said the men and women who are members of the Pitt County based Interfaith Clergy decided that it was time to come together and raise their voices for a collective cause — peace.
They did just that at noon Tuesday from York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church on Tyson Street in Greenville, with just over a dozen clergy members and others from across eastern North Carolina assembling for about an hour.
Hudak cited a video circulating of a Ukrainian woman offering sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers. The woman tells them to put the seeds in their pockets so that they may bloom when the soldiers die.
“In the midst of the darkness and danger enveloping her life and world, she courageously offers sunflower seeds, the national flower of Ukraine, to Russian soldiers who could have shot her dead,” Hudak said. “Perhaps they saw in her that same spring and energy.”
Others who spoke included Pastor Eve Rogers of New Dimensions Community Church, Deacon Bobby Weatherly of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Apostle Charles Lewis of Antioch Church Ministries, Bishop Glenn Williams, Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles of Churches Outreach Network and Pastor Demond Hairston of York Memorial.
Williams cited his time serving in Vietnam in his prayer.
“I hurt when I hear of the invasion,” Williams said, going on to say that peace is difficult in the fury of war. “We need to be able to have that Godly love that passes off understanding. It is hard for you being shot not to shoot back. It is hard you being slapped not to slap back.”
Hudak, who for 13 years served his congregation at St. Paul’s, also likened the invasion to his memories of seeing the Vietnam invasion on television. The strangeness has not gone away, he said.
“You would have a broadcaster talking about how Duke beat Carolina or Carolina beat Duke last night in basketball and then the next story on the news is a reporter in Vietnam with fighting and killing,” Hudak said. “Now we are seeing it again thanks to media. Accurate media. We decided today, since Wednesday is a church day for people, there was an urgency to do it. For us it does not matter who comes.”
The Associated Press said a senior Western intelligence official briefed by multiple intelligence agencies estimated Tuesday that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers have been captured or killed so far in the conflict, and that Ukrainian forces have eliminated significant numbers of Russian aircraft and tanks and some air defense systems.
The official also said that Russian forces are bogging down in the Donbas region in the east, where most Ukrainian forces are concentrated after eight years fighting Russian-backed separatists there. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence assessment.
Overall death tolls from the fighting remain unclear, the AP said.
Coles and Hudak agreed on a need to keep church doors open to anyone, regardless of background. Differences in spiritual ideology, Hudak said, do not matter when war is involved.
“Our vision is to promote unity and peace through service to all God’s children,” Hudak said. “While we respect all our Christian sisters and brothers, we have an evergrowing awareness of including all God’s people. We do not let ideologies (interfere), those other ways of speaking about other doctrine that denominations hold.”
“I think with our Muslim, our Jewish ... our Unitarian (faithful), we are really being more intentional now.”
The Associated Press on Tuesday also reported that Russian attacks damaged the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. The memorial stands where a massacre of more than 33,000 Jews by Nazi Germany in 1941 was carried out. The country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish.
Russian forces also fired at the Kyiv TV tower and other civilian sites Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations said the strikes on the TV tower killed five and wounded five more.
Ann Floyd-Huggins, Pitt County Commissioner, also visited the meeting to speak. She said that the small gathering still had importance.
“Even though we are few in number, our prayers are strong,” Floyd-Huggins said. “I add my prayer to all of yours to ask God to protect the Ukrainian people and also ... we do not need only to pray for the Ukrainians but to pray for Russia. That Putin will go back and send his soldiers back to Russia.”
“I pray he will have a changed heart, a changed mind and try to live in peace,” Floyd-Huggins said to affirmation from those assembled.