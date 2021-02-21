The Pitt County Clerk of Court office will make several scheduling adjustments Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19, the office announced Sunday.
An incidence of COVID-19 requiring facility sanitation and quarantine of staff required adjustments to operations in the bookkeeping-cashiers and special proceedings-estates divisions, Clerk of Superior Court Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes announced. Details follow
Monday: The bookkeeping-cashiers division will be closed 11 a.m. -1 p.m. but will otherwise be open during normal business hours with one cashier to receive payments.
Tuesday: The bookkeeping-cashiers division will be closed 1-3 p.m. but will otherwise be open during normal business hours with one cashier to receive payments.
Monday and Tuesday: The special proceedings-estates division will be closed to the public. Staff will be available by phone at 252-695-7111 for the public and attorneys.
Monday and Tuesday: Filings for the special proceedings-estates division may be delivered to the civil division on the third floor of the Clerk’s Office. Upset bids will also be handled by the civil division.
The Civil and Criminal Divisions of the Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Office will be open for normal business hours Monday and Tuesday.
Some payments may be taken by magistrates at the Detention Center during times when a cashier is not available.
The courthouse will remain open, and all Superior Courts, District Courts, and small claims courts will proceed as scheduled.
“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we navigate these challenging times,” said Rhodes.
If you have been identified as a person who may have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, you will receive additional guidance from the Pitt County Public Health Department.
Learn more about contact tracing and what to expect if you are contacted at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Contact Tracing webpage.
By order of the chief justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.
Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.
For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.