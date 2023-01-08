082821_gdr_pcdetentioncenter-2.jpg

The Pitt County Detention Center.

 Willow Abbey Mercando?The Daily Reflector

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is expected to make a decision on a $16.9 million Sheriff’s Administration Building project at its Monday’s meeting.

At the board’s first meeting of the year, scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium, staff is recommending the board approve a $15,645,000 contract with Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. of Goldsboro to build the structure near the Pitt County Detention Center. The overall budget for the project is $16,928,508.


