The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is expected to make a decision on a $16.9 million Sheriff’s Administration Building project at its Monday’s meeting.
At the board’s first meeting of the year, scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium, staff is recommending the board approve a $15,645,000 contract with Daniels and Daniels Construction Co. of Goldsboro to build the structure near the Pitt County Detention Center. The overall budget for the project is $16,928,508.
Since the board’s Dec. 5 meeting, the contract has been reviewed by staff and external counsel to “ensure protections to the county on the project,” agenda documents said. The $15.6 million number was presented at that meeting.
Initial valuations for the building were that it would cost $13.2 million. At its last meeting, the board was told that economic factors had driven up the cost. Staff recommended a vote at Monday’s meeting to avoid costs rising any higher.
Four bids were opened for the project on Nov. 8. Daniels and Daniels was the low bidder of the group.
The board will also hear a request from Sheriff Paula Dance for a five percent increase in base pay to all sheriff’s office and Pitt County Detention Center employees. Dance also will request an additional five percent for night shift overtime. The approximate cost for the additions would be $1.69 million annually. Any action on that decision will be deferred until the board’s budget workshop on Jan. 23.
Discussion on shift differential pay was discontinued in November after Gallagher told the board that Dance was dissatisfied with a $1 an hour increase, which would have gone into effect for all county-employed first responders. Models at the time showed the $1 per hour raise would cost $620,874 annually.
Permit extension
The board also is scheduled to decide on a six-month special-use permit extension request from a company that asked to operate a solar farm east of Grifton in 2020.
Meeting materials said that on Dec. 7, 2020, the board granted Fresh Air Energy XI, LLC, a conditional-use permit to operate the facility. The company said that supply chain issues delayed the project and officials are requesting an extension to July 11, 2023, for the permit. The facility would sit on 681 acres, 297 of which will be used for the solar farm, documents said.
Conditional-use permits are now called class 1 special-use permits. Those permits can be extended up to six months if the board agrees certain criteria are met.
The permit is currently set to expire on Jan. 12, 150 days after North Carolina Executive Order 116 was rescinded on Aug. 15. A session law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in 2021 allowed any development approval from Sept. 2, 2020, to the time the order was rescinded, receive a 150-day extension window.
Public hearings
The board will also hold public hearings on a transportation grant and a road closure Monday.
The grant is for the annual Community Transportation Program for Pitt Area Transit’s new fiscal year. A hearing is required as part of the application process. Transit is seeking $594,000 in state funding with a local match of $61,000, for a total of $610,000. Transit would use that money for the purchase of five conversion transit vehicles and a leisure travel van, meeting materials said.
Cam Coburn, director of transportation for the Pitt system, said the vehicles will replace those who have met or exceeded useful life within Fiscal year 2024. The vehicles are used to transport senior adults, populations with disabilities and the general public, Coburn said.
The public can comment on transportation needs and the grant application at the hearing, according to the meeting materials.
The second hearing is on the formal closure of 0.08 miles of roadway on Radio Station Road, south of Stantonsburg Road and west of Greenville. The request was made by Commercial & Office Centers, which is the only adjoining property owner.
The board on Aug. 15, 2005, adopted a resolution at the request of the North Carolina Department of Transportation to abandon the road, materials said.
The following items are part of the board’s consent agenda at Monday’s meeting:
- Application and receipt of $45,070 in approved additional funds for Pitt Area Transit’s 2022-23 Rural Operation Assistance Program Grant application.
- Approval of a memorandum of agreement for a joint marketing plan between the Pitt County Health Department and Albemarle Regional Health Services promoting careers in public health for up to $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
- A budget amendment of $25,000 from the N.C. Coalition to End Homelessness to provide supportive services to unsheltered homeless households and maintain a prioritization list for housing placement.