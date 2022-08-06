The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider an agreement that will allow the City of Greenville to house all of its stray dogs and cats at the animal shelter on County Home Road.

The proposed agreement was developed following conversations between Pitt County Animal Services Director Chad Singleton and Greenville Animal Protective Services Supervisor Joe Breece, according to Singleton.


