The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider an agreement that will allow the City of Greenville to house all of its stray dogs and cats at the animal shelter on County Home Road.
The proposed agreement was developed following conversations between Pitt County Animal Services Director Chad Singleton and Greenville Animal Protective Services Supervisor Joe Breece, according to Singleton.
For nearly a decade the City of Greenville has housed its stray dogs and cats at a privately owned pet grooming business. However, it also regularly takes dogs and cats to the Pitt County Animal Shelter, 4550 County Home Road, Singleton said.
The arrangement has caused confusion and sometimes inconvenience among the city’s pet owners who call the shelter when their pets are lost, only to be told they have to call the city or the groomer to see if the pet is there.
If an animal is at the groomer’s business, a member of the city’s animal protective services staff has to meet the owner at the business to approve the release.
Singleton and Breece took their recommendation to their respective supervisors and then the management teams of the city and county.
“We all agreed that the outcome would be best for the animal, whether they are in a municipality or the county,” Singleton said. “We are concerned about overpopulation in all areas of Pitt County.”
It’s better for the animals to be housed in the shelter because the shelter can provide medical care and have an adoption infrastructure in, Singleton said.
Under the proposed agreement, the city will pay the county $4,000 a month for 10 large dog pens and 10 small cat pens. If the city needs more space it will pay an additional fee of $100 per animal.
The monthly payment makes the county responsible for the care and feeding of the animal including required vaccinations and standard medications.
If an animal’s health care involves “extraordinary medical expenses,” such as surgery beyond spay and neutering or specialized medications, the city will pay.
The county currently charges the city $80 for every city stray housed at the shelter. Information about the monthly fee paid the private business was not available. City officials couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday.
Singleton said the amount is slightly higher than what the city is currently paying. However, it frees up city animal protective services staff from handling adoptions and returns.
The idea is we make it more convenient for the customer, which is the citizens of both the city and the county, and we will be a one-stop shop. There will be only one place for them to obtain the information they need,” he said.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
A public hearing on renaming U.S. 264 West/I-587 and U.S. 264 Alternate.
A public hearing on the closeout of a community development block grant for eviction prevention and utility assistance associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reports on the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain and North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
A second vote on the proposal to make Juneteenth a paid county holiday. The second vote is needed because it amends the county personnel ordinance. Ordinance amendments require either a unan
imous vote or approval votes at two separate meetings.