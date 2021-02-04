The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday began the process of donating and relocating the Confederate soldier's monument removed from the courthouse grounds in June.
A unanimous vote directed the county’s attorney to bring a resolution authorizing the monument’s donation to the N.C. Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans so it can be placed on property owned by Ephraim Smith, a former county commissioners and education board member. The commissioners plan to vote on the resolution Feb. 15.
The board voted to remove the monument from the courthouse with the understanding that state law required it to be relocated. The monument has since been in storage since it was removed from the courthouse grounds.
An eight-person committee was convened to research options. County Attorney Janis Gallagher said the committee in mid-January unanimously approved the recommendation presented to the commissioners.
Ayden resident Marcus Karachun interrupted Gallagher’s presentation to say it wasn’t a unanimous vote, that one of the citizen committee members said he didn’t vote for the donation and relocation.
Gallagher said the member was at the meeting and voted for it.
“Everybody who was at that meeting, it is a fact that we unanimously voted to settle this issue once and for all,” said Commissioner Tom Coulson, who served on the committee with Commissioners Melvin McLawhorn, Ann Floyd Huggins and Christopher Nunnally and four citizens.
Earlier in the meeting, Karachun said commissioners shouldn’t take any action, claiming legal action was pending.
“I am the voice representing many, many people not only in the county but the state and the nation that all feel the same way I do about moving this monument,” Karachun said. “As we all know, very many people were upset but weren’t allowed to voice their opinion. It was a public vote that shouldn’t have been done.
“Legal processes can be and will be, if this is not handled correctly, will be pursued if the monument isn’t taken care of the way it should be,” he said.
Karachum predicted a “big mess” would be created by the commissioners’ support of the donation and move and it would bring out protesters.
“The best thing is to keep it hid so nobody knows where it is so it won’t be vandalized until we can get this matter settled,” he said. “People should have a bigger voice than these small zoom meetings.”
Suddenlink complaints
The board took no action on a proposal to send North Carolina Attorney General’s a letter seeking assistance with citizen complaints about Suddenlink service after the commissioner who first proposed it instead asked for a public hearing on the issue.
Commissioner Lauren White said a public hearing would place citizen complaints on the record. She also suggested asking Suddenlink to send a representative to address citizen concerns.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally opposed her recommendation saying the county has no authority over cable/internet providers.
“I fear any step we would take to hold hearings on reported customer complaints where we don’t have legal standing is somewhat problematic,” Nunnally said.
Other providers are coming to the area so the market should correct the current problems, he said. The government also shouldn’t advocate for or against a particular provider, he said.
Seven municipalities and one county have sent letters to the Attorney General’s office asking that Suddenlink’s business practices be investigated. The Attorney General's office sent a letter on Friday requesting a meeting with company officials and seeking records about customer complaints.
“I understand our authority to influence in this situation is limited but I feel strongly we should address the concerns of our citizens of Pitt County by providing an opportunity for citizens to share their concerns with Suddenlink representatives who are present,” White said. “This might create opportunities for solutions. We need to work towards a solution instead of telling everybody in the county this isn’t our responsibility, it doesn’t fall on our plate.”
White represents southern Pitt County, including large areas with limited internet service. During the board’s January meeting, which was held online using Zoom, she was disconnected and couldn’t rejoin the meeting.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams represents northern Pitt County and has talked repeatedly about problems she and her constituents have with internet service.
“Competition is something that will cause a company to provide great customer service but so far none of the services provided in the rural (areas), particularly over where I am, are great consumer services,” Perkins-Williams said.
When a large group of citizens have the same complaint, the board, as a body of rules and a body of policy, should help, she said.
“My feelings are that we as a body need to respond to our constituents. I see no harm weighing in on this,” Coulson said.
It’s not overstepping if the board sends a letter explaining the frustrations of residents.
“The real shame is when Suddenlink was a local company it was a great company with good service and so on,” Coulson said.
Nunnally said even if the board doesn’t have authority over cable and internet operations he doesn’t want citizens to think their problems are being rejected.
He said he doesn’t have a problem with individual commissioners helping citizens seek aid from the attorney general’s consumer complaint division. Nunnally said commissioners could hold town halls in their individual districts.
Perkins-Williams said she has a virtual town hall scheduled for Belvoir residents at 3 p.m. Sunday and cable/internet service would be discussed.
White said if the board didn’t want to hold a public hearing, she suggested sending a letter to the attorney general. Commissioner Beth Ward suggested staff bringing a letter to the board’s next meeting.
Staff had crafted a draft letter and it was part of the night’s agenda but no one brought it forward.
The discussion ended with board Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins asking Gallagher to work with White to set up a town hall meeting in her district.
“If I am able to get my town hall together before the next meeting (on Feb. 15) and bring complaints back to the board, is there a chance the board would support any letter generated?” White asked.
Huggins said she would support a letter but wanted to see what would come out of the meeting and to see what Suddenlink has to say.
Ward said she believed the board could still send a letter to the attorney general while the town hall session is organized.
“Commissioner Ward, could we just go with what we’ve agreed on,” Huggins said.
“Yes ma'am,” Ward said.