...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning Tuesday Night, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch
Wednesday Night, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29
possible.
* WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Washington, Greene and Beaufort Counties.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Increasing the ranks of active duty Marines and tackling the definition of waterways regulated by the clean water are among the issues Pitt County’s congressional representatives are pursuing.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, a Greenville Republican, joined Reps. Max Miller and Jen Kiggans in sending a letter to Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, to recruit Marines expelled because of the vaccine mandate to address a recruitment shortage.
According to a news release, the Marine Corps dismissed more than 3,700 Marines in December 2022 because they did not want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The release said it was the most dismissals of any of the military services.
The letter states Marine recruiters should reach out to the expelled Marines so they can rejoin.
“I represent over 52,000 Marines and their families who sacrifice so much by their dedicated service to our beloved country,” Murphy said. “It is an utter shame that many of these selfless individuals have been stripped of their livelihoods simply because they made a conscious medical decision.”
Murphy, who represents the 3rd District, said it was a baseless and unscientific policy and the national military can’t function “as the strongest force in the world” because of it.
“That’s why I led this letter to the Marine Commandant to restore our service members’ livelihoods and ensure our military’s premier standing,” he said.
Davis, from Snow Hill, was one of nine Democrats who joined 218 Republicans in voting for a House report providing for congressional disapproval of a revised definition of “waters of the United States” submitted by the Army, Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Defense and Environmental Protection Agency.
Since Congress enacted the Clean Water Act in 1972, there have been multiple attempts to define the phrase “waters of the United States” which determines which waterways are covered by the act.
“Today, I voted to side with the farmers and agricultural communities of eastern North Carolina,” said Davis, who represents the 1st District. “Let me be clear: clean water is important to all — farmers and our agricultural communities depend on it for their livelihoods. What I cannot support is a rule that creates uncertainty for our farmers.”
The passage of congressional disapproval means the rule won’t go into effect.