Pitt County continues to see a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, but the number of deaths from the virus has climbed to 93, a health official said on Thursday afternoon.
On Monday it was reported that Pitt County’s coronavirus trends were among North Carolina’s worst, with 283 cases per 100,000 people reported over a 14-day period by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Only five counties were higher, ranging from 309 in Franklin to 454 in Clay. Wake was at 142.
Newly released numbers show that 93 deaths in Pitt County have been caused by COVID-19. Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail noted that the state is constantly reviewing and adjusting fatality rates.
“We have a younger community with a median age of around 30,” Silvernail said. “We know that the age distribution for infections is predominately in younger working groups. That is our highest population.
“Then we have a lot of college-aged individuals, some who were sent home for the summer, with not as many staying for the ECU summer semester,” he said. “Our third biggest population is the 50- to 64-year-old working group as well.”
Silvernail said that the higher infection rate could be due to the fact that younger demographics haven’t had as long to access vaccinations.
“We are looking to work with employment groups to help employees get vaccinated,” he said.
He also noted that Pitt is the ninth-largest county in the state.
According to Silvernail, 7.1 percent of COVID tests were returning positive as of Thursday afternoon. That number was at 7.6 percent on Wednesday.
Silvernail also said that there has been very little infection activity in nursing homes. He explained that when an outbreak does occur in such facilities, it takes 28 days — two 14-day cycles — without a positive test to no longer be deemed an outbreak. Staff and residents both are tested for the purposes of classification.
On Monday, it was reported that Brookdale West Arlington was in an ongoing outbreak.
Masking confusion
Silvernail responded to questions on conflicting reports about masking. Gov. Roy Cooper repealed most masking and social distancing protocols for vaccinated people, but masking recommendation are still in place from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services..
“I think we’re all looking for the day we can kick COVID in the fanny and chase it out of Pitt County,” Silvernail said. “I think what maybe shocked people was Gov. Cooper’s abrupt change of the order, basically throwing his order out. Then to add to the confusion the DHHS strong recommendations.
“The virus is still out there and there are a lot of people who are still not immune to the virus,” Silvernail said, adding that current estimates are that between 10 percent and 25 percent of the population may be immune to the virus.
Adding that estimate to vaccination numbers would put rates of immunity around 55 percent, Silvernail said. He said the change might have something to do with the way people have lived for over a year.
“We got so used to being masked and being 6 feet away from people that that kind of feels like the norm so now, going back to what is the norm doesn’t feel right,” Silvernail said. “When I went into Food Lion the other day I put my mask on. Local businesses still have the right to require masks and operate under a recommendation of the state health department.”
Silvernail also clarified that county buildings are still under masking orders. County employees are required to wear masks indoors.
“I think that, even though the governor dropped things, individual businesses, local governments, institutions (like) ECU doing a blended approach ... I think that’s a good approach,” he said. “You want to balance the protective measures versus the risk. The risk of transmission is higher inside than it is outside so I think, it is smart to still be somewhat distanced from folks and maybe masked in rooms with large gatherings of folks.”
Schools, childcare entities and healthcare facilities are still required to wear masks.
“I think it’s more for social gatherings,” Silvernail said of the order’s repeal.
Tests kits still available
As of May 17, 23,977 COVIS home test kits have been distributed to Pitt County residents. Limited kits are still available for those interested.
Test kits are available at the Pitt County Health Center and through community partners.
Silvernail said that an additional 1,000 kits arrived Thursday which will be distributed to the community.
“We still want people doing three tests a week to keep our community healthy,” Silvernail said. “While the tests individually are very good as far as their predictive value, they only get better when you test on schedule and do those three tests per week. That really helps improve the positive and negative predictive value of the test.”
Pitt County is the first area in the nation to receive the home tests. Data will be reviewed by the Duke Clinical Research Institution and the University of North Carolina to determine the optional research study’s value. Silvernail predicted that review of information is likely to take a few months.
Results will be shared with the public following its completion. Silvernail said that no individual identifying information is taken with the tests.