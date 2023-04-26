The Pitt County Democratic Party announced this week it has elected new leadership to take charge of the party's efforts through the 2024 election.
Molly Holdeman of Greenville was unanimously elected and installed as chairwoman at the organization’s April 22 county convention, the party announced.
She will serve in the position for a two-year term, leading Democratic election 2023-2024 election efforts in Pitt County.
Holdeman succeeds long-time Pitt County Democratic Party Chair Charles “Sonny” McLawhorn, who served in the role since 2015 and endorsed Holdeman as his successor at the convention.
A graduate of the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, Holdeman has made Pitt County her home for 16 years with her husband, Michael, and three children, Tuesday's announcement said.
She is employed by Brightwork Health IT, attends St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, and serves on multiple boards supporting public education, as well as Pitt County’s Board of Adjustment and Planning Board.
“I am honored to serve as the Pitt County Democratic Party and follow in the footsteps of a local leader like Charles McLawhorn,” said Chair Holdeman. “With the Republican majorities in both Washington and Raleigh taking a wrecking ball to decades of meaningful progress in North Carolina, Pitt County’s Democratic Party is ready to build on its proud tradition of electing forward-thinking leadership and promoting policies that help all our people, not just the wealthy and well connected.”
Holdeman will lead an executive team that also includes: First Vice Chair Faye Bordeaux of Greenville; Second Vice Chair Ellie Edmonston of Greenville; Third Vice Chair James Dixon of Simpson; Secretary Claire Kempner of Greenville; and Treasurer Blake Price of Greenville.
“Our new leadership team has hit the ground running and we won’t take anybody’s vote for granted,” Holdeman said. “With the 2024 election around the corner, Democrats are ready to work hard and earn the support of anybody who wants to get North Carolina moving forward again.”