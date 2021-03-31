Pitt County is distributing free, rapid COVID-19 home testing kits to residents after being selected as one of two test counties for the kits in the country, the health department announced today.
The Say Yes! COVID-19 Test kits are made by Quidel, the same company that made the first rapid flu tests used by U.S. medical practices. The program has potential to disrupt the “silent spread” of COVID19 that occurs when people are infected, but do not yet have symptoms, a health department news release said.
“Free, community-wide, self-administered testing offers Greenville–Pitt County residents a unique advantage to reduce the spread of COVID-19 right here where we live, work, learn and play," county Health Director John Silvernail said. "We expect that participation will be high — our community will not want to miss the chance to Say Yes! COVID Test,” said Dr. Silvernail.
Testing three times a week offers the best chance of identifying COVID-19 infection and isolating early, giving residents one more way to stay safe, along with hand washing, staying six feet away from others, vaccination and wearing a mask, the health department release said.
The COVID-19 test kits are provided free of charge, and the entire testing process can be managed privately at home. Tests require a quick swab inside each nostril, and results can be read in just 10 minutes.
Residents can order test kits or view the list of community pickup locations by visiting the website at www.covidtestpittcounty.org. Each kit supports frequent home testing for two household members.
Individuals who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine or who have the highest risk for exposure to COVID-19, such as people working or going to school outside the home, are ideal candidates for participation.
The testing program will last for at least a month, or until all tests are used. Residents also can choose to take part in an optional research study to complete surveys and earn up to $50 in gift cards.