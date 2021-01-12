Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 8:00 PM EST Monday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Monday was 14.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.7 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. &&