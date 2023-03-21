...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Pitt County's Department of Social Services is taking time to acknowledge its social workers, and the department's director said staffing is slowly approaching its goal number.
A balloon release at the county's headquarters on West Fifth Street in Greenville marked March as National Social Work Month and Tuesday as National Social Worker Day. Sharon Rochelle, director of Pitt County DSS, addressed the group of social workers before they released their balloons, which a spokeswoman for the county assured were eco-friendly and biodegradable amid Pitt's Litter Free For You And Me campaign, into the chilly morning air.
It was a moment of whimsy for professionals who Rochelle said are dealing with issues that can truly wear on them. Pitt County said DSS employs 97 social workers and 22 supervisors, all of whom Rochelle said are there as part of a calling.
"What you do every day as a social worker, not only is it difficult work but it has an effect sometimes on your health and your wellbeing," Rochelle told staff. "But you come to work every day and you always do the best because you know, at the end of the day, you're having an effect on children's lives and families' lives."
Food insecurity and homelessness are two of the issues social workers aim to address in Pitt County, where according to Rochelle people survive "day to day," and not "week to week" as they attempt to address basic needs.
"Some of the situations that we go into are probably not the most pleasant but we put that aside and make sure we are doing our job and helping those folks that need it," Rochelle said. "It's our responsibility not just as a department but as a community to help people in need."
The county said over the past year DSS has placed 12 children for adoption, distributed utility assistance to 3,600 households and processed over 1,300 childcare subsidy cases. Rochelle was named director in October of 2022, inheriting a department she said had a backlog of cases and hiring challenges.
The case backlog continues, Rochelle said, and DSS has about 325 employees out of its goal of 350. In October DSS had 312 employees. Florida Hardy, Pitt County's Assistant County Manager and Human Resources Director, said DSS has 57 open positions. In October, the department had 53 open positions.
Interested parties can apply on the county's website.
The slow growth in staffing parallels an aspect of social work Rochelle addressed with staff members at the balloon release — patience.
"What social workers do is they plant seeds, and they don't always see the reaping of those seeds," Rochelle said. "It's not any type of work that's instant gratification by any means."
Moving forward Rochelle said she wants to see DSS ingrained into the community and emphasizing preventive care instead of reactive approaches to violence or other incidents. She also said it's her vision to have a remote work plan that will allow social workers flexibility in where they conduct business.
Michelle Gooding, a DSS staffer, said that the county is planning to implement a Social Services Star recognition program, which will offer benefits like a special monthly parking space.