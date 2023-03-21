Pitt County's Department of Social Services is taking time to acknowledge its social workers, and the department's director said staffing is slowly approaching its goal number.

A balloon release at the county's headquarters on West Fifth Street in Greenville marked March as National Social Work Month and Tuesday as National Social Worker Day. Sharon Rochelle, director of Pitt County DSS, addressed the group of social workers before they released their balloons, which a spokeswoman for the county assured were eco-friendly and biodegradable amid Pitt's Litter Free For You And Me campaign, into the chilly morning air.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.