...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to
35 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pitt County DSS seeks holiday sponsors for foster children
The Pitt County Department of Social Services is seeking help from the community to bring “Holiday Cheer” to the 225 foster children currently in legal custody of the agency.
Holiday Cheer is an annual holiday support program that relies solely on donations from citizens and community partners, a news release from Pitt County government said. Donations of financial assistance along with new, unwrapped toys and clothing items are being accepted.
DSS is asking residents to consider sponsoring a child by purchasing items such as toys, gift cards, games, puzzles, coloring books and monetary donations. The department is also in need of diapers and pull-ups of all sizes, socks, pajamas, gloves and toboggans.
The department is hoping to receive donations by Dec. 9 in order to distribute gifts to the children but will accept donations after this date. Oftentimes, children can be placed into custody very close to the holiday and the department tries to be prepared for those situations.
“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much during this holiday season,” said Chandra Mewborn, DSS Permanency Planning Unit Supervisor.
Make checks or money orders payable to Pitt County Department of Social Services and earmark them “Foster Care Holiday Cheer.” Mail or deliver donations to Pitt County Department of Social Services, ATTN: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund, 1717 W Fifth Street, Greenville.