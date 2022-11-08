The Pitt County Department of Social Services is seeking help from the community to bring “Holiday Cheer” to the 225 foster children currently in legal custody of the agency.

Holiday Cheer is an annual holiday support program that relies solely on donations from citizens and community partners, a news release from Pitt County government said. Donations of financial assistance along with new, unwrapped toys and clothing items are being accepted.

