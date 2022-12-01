Courthouse

A study to be reviewed by the Board of Commissioners on Monday is recommending renovations to the Pitt County Courthouse once the building is vacated by the Register of Deeds and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

Pitt County was one of five North Carolina counties this week that were reclassified among the state most economically distressed. It is the third time the state has reclassified Pitt since 2019.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce released its county tier designations on Wednesday, moving Onlsow, Pitt, Randolph and Surry counties from the Tier 2 into the Tier 1 category. Transylvania County fell from Tier 3 to Tier 2.


