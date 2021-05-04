A nationwide lawsuit Pitt County joined against distributors and manufacturers of opioids is nearing a settlement, Pitt County's attorney said.
Pitt County is among 76 counties and eight municipalities that joined the State of North Carolina in a lawsuit that was later combined with suits filed by other local governments and states across the nation, attorney Janis Gallagher told the Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The nationwide settlement is expected to be $26 billion with North Carolina and its local governments expected to receive $850 million. That total is to be distributed over an 18-year period, Gallagher said. Representatives of the state and counties are now working on a distribution formula.
The current suggestion is 85 percent of the money will go to all 100 counties and municipalities with populations of more than 75,000 people. That includes the City of Greenville, she said.
The state will retain the remaining 15 percent.
Gallagher said local governments will receive the bulk of the money because counties provide the bulk of human services “in response to opioid-related matters.”
Gallagher said all 100 counties and the affected municipalities, including Greenville, must sign the North Carolina memorandum of agreement on the distribution to move the national settlement forward.
Gallagher will present the document to the commissioners at their May 17 meeting.
Gallagher also reported that litigation involving the Pitt County Animal Shelter also has been settled.
Burney and Burney Construction was awarded a $1.93 million contract in 2018 to expand and renovate the shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road. The project was supposed to be completed in a year but the first phase took 18 months.
The renovations to the existing shelter stalled and the county declared in September 2019 that Burney & Burney had defaulted on the project. The company then sued the county.
The county received a $750,000 surety payment from Burney & Burney’s bondholder in April 2020.
Since then the county, Burney & Burney and a surety company have been in mediation.
Burney & Burney dismissed its lawsuit against the county on Monday and paid $250,000 to the surety company to settle that suit. The county also agreed to repay $250,000 of the $750,000 it received to the surety company, Gallagher said. It will keep the remaining $500,000.
“Overall, I believe this was a very good resolution for the county,” Gallagher said.
The board on Monday also approved a bid to complete work at the shelter that has been on hold pending the settlement. The $1,377,408 will complete renovations to the existing shelter and update kennels.