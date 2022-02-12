Pitt County officials are exploring possible benefits of consolidating the departments of health and social services under the umbrella of human services.
Brian Barnett, deputy county manager/chief financial officer, alerted the county Board of Social Services to the initiative during its Tuesday meeting.
“We want to make sure everyone understands we are just researching, there is nothing saying we are going to do anything with it but we don’t know what we don’t know until we look,” Barnett said. “It’s a matter of making sure we fully understand. Based on the fact that there are different models out there, we just want to make sure there isn’t a better way to do this. We just don’t know because we haven’t really looked.”
No timetable has been set for making a decision, he said. Initially Barnett said he would come back to the board with a report in the fall, but collecting information and data is occurring faster than he anticipated so he could produce a report by the summer.
“Right now there is no plan to consolidate but we want to put all our information together, see what’s out there and then present back to you whether it’s something we would recommend. We may come back to you and say we are good where we are.”
The UNC School of Government has identified 28 counties that have consolidated social services and health departments with a single governing body. There are also counties that have the agencies working in conjunction with each other but retain separate governing bodies.
In Pitt County, the two agencies have separate governing boards that report to the county commissioners.
When more than a fourth of North Carolina’s 100 counties have adopted a governing approach, and the counties have both large and small populations and geography, it’s worth learning how it might work in Pitt County, Barnett said.
“What we want to do is know what we don’t know. We as staff want to make sure we are not missing something,” Barnett said.
Pitt County’s Department of Social Services is currently searching for a new director and has narrowed its choice to three candidates, who are currently undergoing background assessments and will later be interviewed by a search committee.
Barnett said that process will continue and the selection of a final candidate will not be impeded by the governance review.
In another interview, Barnett said it’s most likely that each department will retain separate directors who will report to a manager who will likely be on the county’s senior management level.
Social services board chairman James Cox asked if representatives from the departments’ governing boards are needed to assemble the information.
Barnett said the county management would seek feedback from the two boards later in the process to ensure the county is asking the right questions.