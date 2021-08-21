The Pitt County Fire Association will hold its annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign this weekend in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Firefighters will be near the entrances of Target at University Commons shopping center on Evans Street today and Sunday to raise funds to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
The effort continues a 65-year tradition of firefighters supporting the MDA community by hitting the streets with boots in hand and asking pedestrians, motorists and other passersby to make a donation, said Jonathan Landen, Pitt County Fill The Boot Coordinator.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Pitt County Firefighter’s Association for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said MDA Development Coordinator Katherine Fullwood.
“The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Pitt County. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
Funds will provide the MDA with resources to drive innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Past contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Centers at UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke, and Wake Forest.
They also help send more than 70 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Victory Junction at no cost to their families.
In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events, including hockey tournaments, black tie gala’s and more help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases, the organization reported.