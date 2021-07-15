Local motorists have more choices when they need to renew their license plates or transfer the title of a vehicle.
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles opened a new license plate agency office on Wednesday at the NCDOT/DMV building located at 4651 North Creek Drive.
The agency office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on state holidays. Carol and James Locks are the agency operators.
Pitt County’s other agency offices are at 2462 Statonburg Road in Greenville and 3672 North Main Street in Farmville.
In North Carolina, state Division of Motor Vehicles oversees license plate agency offices but the agencies are managed by private businesses.
When the state decided to build a new facility to house N.C. Department of Transportation and State Highway Patrol offices it was decided that a driver license office, the DMV License and Theft Bureau, State Highway Patrol district office and a license plate agency would operate out of the facility.
While the building opened in February, the license plate agency operator wasn’t selected until spring, according to a DMV spokesman. The operator had to hire staff who had to undergo training, which typically is about 120 days, the spokesman said.
License plate agencies handle vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, handicap placards and duplicate registrations. There are 131 license plate agencies operating across the state.
Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals also can be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.