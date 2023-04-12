Work to bring broadband service to nearly 2,700 locations in unincorporated Pitt County is closer to reality following a unanimous vote by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.
The board on April 3 approved a motion giving Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher permission to sign the final contract with the state of North Carolina and broadband provider BrightSpreed to deliver service in underserved areas.
The agreement requires Pitt County and BrightSpeed to each supply $2.6 million for the project and the state will contribute $4 million for a total of $9.2 million.
“This is an item of good news, frustrating news and then some more good news,” said Deputy County Manager Mike Taylor. “It’s on some of your minds and many of the public, before you say it, it’s about time.”
Pitt County’s share is a portion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars it set aside to approve broadband in underserved portions of the county.
The $4 million comes from the state Department of Information Technology’s GREAT grant. The county has little influence on where the service will be provided, Taylor said. BrightSpeed said the service will be outside the City of Greenville to the north, south, east and west.
However, the state should soon announce the recipients of N.C. Completing Access to Broadband grants, he said. The county will have a say in where the service is delivered. The county also will contribute ARPA funding to that project.
The commissioners also signed off on Pitt Community College’s intention to purchase the former Alliance One building located in Farmville.
Gallagher said the PCC’s Board of Trustees is considering the purchase of the 49,700-square-foot facility and an accompanying 2,924-square-foot secondary building for use as a workforce technology and development building.
Gallagher did not reveal the purchase price but said the school is not asking the county for any money; it will use State Capital Infrastructure Facility money.
Gallagher said PCC officials discussed building a workforce technology and development building on the school’s main campus in Winterville. As they reviewed construction costs, they learned about the Farmville building’s availability and decided it could serve as a workforce development facility.
The county must sign forms giving approval for the sale. In the form the county acknowledges none of its money will go to its purchase but acknowledges the county will cover the utility and infrastructure costs which are expected to reach $228,000 annually, Gallagher said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the request with no questions.
The project now goes to the state Board of Community Colleges for final approval.
The meeting also saw the board unanimously approve four rezoning and text amendment requests and vote 7-1 to approve a different text amendment request.
The items unanimously approved included:
- Rezoning 7.64 acres located on the west side of N.C. 11 North, south of its intersection with N.C. 30 in northern Pitt County, from rural agricultural to general commercial.
- Rezoning 1.4 acres of a 16.15-acre parcel located at the intersection of Mills and Page roads from rural agricultural (conditional use) to rural residential.
- Amending the county’s zoning ordinance to add “oversized vehicle parking (commercial)” to Table 5-1 “List of Permitted Uses” and establishing specific development standards and a working definition for such uses.
- Rezoning 10 acres of a nearly 47-acre lot located at the northwestern corner of U.S. 13 and Bell Arthur Road from rural residential to general commercial.
The board also voted 7-1, with Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams voting no, to make two staff-requested amendments to the county zoning ordinance that will provide clarity and consistency. Commissioner Tom Coulson was absent.
The first request was to amend the list of permitted uses involving how three landfill designations are permitted.
The other change will require skirting be installed around a mobile home before it’s approved for occupancy.
Currently, the county allows skirting to be installed within 60 days after occupying a mobile home. However, staff reports they spend “a significant amount of time” ensuring the property is brought into compliance.
Perkins-Williams asked if the amendment would address requiring mobile homeowners to reinstall under skirting that is removed by weather events or on-purpose by the owner.
Planner Eric Gooby said it did not. Perkins-Williams said she couldn’t support the change without that inclusion, saying missing siding is unsightly.
The board also unanimously approved increasing the Pitt Area Transit System’s Rural General Public fare mileage from $1.90 per mile to $2.15 per mile and the Rural General Public fare from $7 to $9 per one-way trip. The increases are needed because fuel, wages and vehicle repairs costs continue to increase. Taylor said these are the first-rate increases in 2011.
The board also approved proclamations recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, Animal Control Appreciation Week, National Therapy Animal Day and Pitt Community College Month.
Phyllis Ross, Pitt County Fair director, also asked the board to provide funds to help pay the sheriff’s office to provide security during the fair.