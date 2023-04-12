Main map

This interactive map shows 2,684 addresses in Pitt County to receive access to high-speed internet through service provider Brightspeed. The map is available at nconemap.gov/pages/broadband.

 N.C. Department of Information and Technology

Work to bring broadband service to nearly 2,700 locations in unincorporated Pitt County is closer to reality following a unanimous vote by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.

The board on April 3 approved a motion giving Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher permission to sign the final contract with the state of North Carolina and broadband provider BrightSpreed to deliver service in underserved areas.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.