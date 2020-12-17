With Pitt County’s case total nearing the 10,000 mark, the health director said COVID-19 is like a fire and residents cannot wait for the imminent vaccine to put it out.
The county recorded another 84 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 9,674 since March, Pitt County Public Health Director John Silvernail said in a weekly press briefing.
The virus has killed at least 59 county residents, and as of Tuesday 185 people were hospitalized in the Vidant Health System facilities. The local infection rate is higher than 10 percent of those tested.
“While I think the vaccine will be the extinguishing agent we need to put out this fire, it’s gonna take a while to get that applied to enough people in the population to actually put out the fire,” Silvernail said.
The first doses of a vaccine developed by the Pfizer company is due to be administered to Vidant workers today. Silvernail said the health department could get a first-round of vaccine from the Moderna company, which does not have to be stored at sub-freezing temperatures, early next week.
“If I was a betting man, I would bet it would get ... its emergency use authorization by the FDA, and then it may be in my hands sometime early next week to begin vaccination of our first responders, but that’s not guaranteed yet,” Silvernail said.
The initial doses are just for responders and front-line health care workers; it will be well into the new year before vaccines are widely available. Meanwhile, the wider population must continue to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands, Silvernail said.
Silvernail, who contracted COVID-19 himself during the Thanksgiving holiday, said many people are not minding the rules.
The health department receives complaints every day about violations of state orders that mandate masks, limit capacity and set a 10 p.m. curfew. The department contacts businesses and reminds them of the order, but relies on local law enforcement to enforce the order, Silvernail said.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department don’t actively enforce the rules. Officers will respond to complaints and educate violators, the agencies have said.
A state order that went into effect on Friday requires residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for travel for work, food and gas. Bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and personal care businesses are required to close by 10 p.m. On-site alcohol sales must end by 9 p.m.
With 9,674 cases on the books as of Wednesday, Silvernail predicted the county would surpass a new milestone by week’s end. “We will top the 10,000 case mark, I’m sure,” he said.
The health director said 83 percent of patients in Pitt County recovered.
“It doesn’t always mean that all of the symptoms in a person have resolved, and I will tell you not all of my symptoms have resolved, and I’m approaching three weeks out from onset of symptoms this Friday, but I’m no longer infectious and that’s really what we base that recovery number on is the time frame on which we think the case is no longer infectious,” Silvernail said.