Pitt County’s health director urged residents to celebrate Thanksgiving responsibly next week because the wrong guest could bring more than a side dish to dinner.
Dr. John Silvernail said during a media briefing on Wednesday that the size of gatherings should be limited and take place outside if possible. Household groups should sit together, he said. Anyone who is sick should stay home.
“If you are having multi-family gatherings, try to limit any spread, because at these things, unfortunately, people don’t just bring the potato salad or the stuffing, they bring COVID with them,” Silvernail said.
Silvernail said he will be spending Thanksgiving with his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, who he frequently spends time with.
“We frequently spend time together so, yes we kind of limit our interactions in terms of physical contact — that’s hard to not let my granddaughter sit on my lap when she wants to sit on my lap — but yes I will be spending Thanksgiving at my daughter’s house,” Silvernail said.
Silvernail said one struggle in public health is perceived risk. Many younger people perceive the risk of COVID-19 to be minimal so they are less cautious, Silvernail said.
“It’s important that we all take precautions not to allow this virus to spread, because while that 25-year-old may be healthy and have a very mild course, the 55-year-old that they interact with may not be and may have a more severe course, or even that 75-year-old grandma or grandpa or aunt or uncle who is much older,” Silvernail said.
Good news on the horizon are reports that two vaccines developed to fight the virus have proven to be very effective so far, he said, although a timeline for their distribution to the general public is not set.
A vaccine developed by Pfizer has been given emergency approval for distribution to front-line medical workers, he said. The health department will receive the vaccine from the state.
Once the vaccine’s safety is verified and mass quantities are produced, it is believed those who work in health care will get it first, followed by first responders, adults with co-morbidities and long term care residents.
If the vaccine is not thermally stable, inoculation sites would need to be set up at clinics like the one at the Health Department. If the vaccine is thermally stable, sites could be opened across the county to administer to the general population.
Silvernail also addressed the COVID-19 County Alert System established by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and announced Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The system pinpoints counties with the highest level of spread. Yellow counties have significant community spread, orange counties have substantial community spread and red counties have critical community spread.
Silvernail said the map allows people to think about whether or not they want to go to an orange or red county. Pitt county is yellow.
Those who are from a hotspot county who are traveling to lower-risk counties need to make sure they are not taking the virus with them, he said.
“I think it does give people kind of an idea of where there may be some hotspots across the state,” he said. “I’m happy to tell you Pitt County is a yellow county both in the state report and in the White House Task Force report, which means that we’re under caution but not considered a hot spot or as bad as some other counties in the state, so I think that has some utility there,” Silvernail said.
Silvernail said he would not recommend another lockdown and he didn’t think the public would tolerate another one.
“If we can stay fairly level in our case counts and our percentage of positivity, if our hospitalizations are where we’re not exceeding the capacity of our health care system, I would be reluctant to support another lockdown here,” Silvernail said.