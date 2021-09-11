ECVC offers free vaccines Wed. 4

DaShawnda Clayton, a janitorial worker with ECVC, she said she was nervous about getting the vaccine because she was afraid that she would not feel good.

The Pitt County Health Department is working with community partners to offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout September for people ages 18 and older.

Moderna is a two-dose vaccine with shots given at least 28 days apart. The shots are available free to anyone who needs a first or second dose.

Individuals who are seeking a second dose must bring their official COVID-19 vaccination card or other valid proof of vaccination to the clinics.

The vaccine is offered on a walk-in basis. Appointment options are not provided at these community clinics. The clinics are taking place at the following times and locations:

  • Today, 4-6 p.m. Old Bethel Town Hall Building, 141 W. Railroad St., during the Town of Bethel 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony
  • Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Piggly Wiggly, 2105 Dickinson Ave.
  • Sept. 21-25, 4-8:30 p.m., Exhibit Hall, Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair, 3910 MLK Jr. Highway
  • Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Piggly Wiggly, 2105 Dickinson Ave. 


Individuals will need to walk into each site to receive a vaccination. Loose clothing should be worn to allow easy access to the upper arm. Individuals should be prepared to stay onsite for at least 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to allow for monitoring.

In addition to the community clinics, Pitt County Health Department is continuing to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday through Friday at the Health Department, 201 Government Circle.

Appointments can be made at www.pittcountync.gov. There is no charge for the vaccine.

Visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinated to make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people 12 and older. Free vaccines also are available at most pharmacies.

