The Pitt County Health Department is working with community partners to offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout September for people 18 and older.
Shots are available 1-4 p.m. today at The Roberts Company, 133 Forlines Road, Winterville, for employees and community members.
Moderna is a two-dose vaccine with shots given at least 28 days apart. The shots are available free to anyone who needs a first or second dose.
Individuals who are seeking a second dose must bring their official COVID-19 vaccination card or other valid proof of vaccination to the clinics.
The vaccine is offered on a walk-in basis. Appointment options are not provided at these community clinics. The clinics are taking place at the following times and locations:
- Sept. 10, 1-4 p.m. The Roberts Company, 133 Forlines Road, Winterville. (Open for employees and community members.)
- Sept. 11, 4-6 p.m. Old Bethel Town Hall Building, 141 W. Railroad St., during the Town of Bethel 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony
- Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Piggly Wiggly, 2105 Dickinson Ave.
- Sept. 21-25, 4-8:30 p.m., Exhibit Hall, Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair, 3910 MLK Jr. Highway
- Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Piggly Wiggly, 2105 Dickinson Ave.
Individuals will need to walk into each site to receive a vaccination. Loose clothing should be worn to allow easy access to the upper arm. Individuals should be prepared to stay onsite for at least 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to allow for monitoring.
In addition to the community clinics, Pitt County Health Department is continuing to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday through Friday at the Health Department, 201 Government Circle.
Appointments can be made at www.pittcountync.gov. There is no charge for the vaccine.
Visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinated to make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people 12 and older. Free vaccines also are available at most pharmacies.