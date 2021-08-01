DOT crews are set to install all-way stop signs at a pair of Pitt County intersections to improve safety for motorists, the agency announced.
Beginning Monday morning, crews will go to Eastern Pines and L.T. Hardee roads to install signage that will convert the intersection from a two-way stop. Currently, Eastern Pines Road drivers do not stop.
When that conversion is complete, crews will convert Speight Seed Farm and Pocosin roads into an all-way stop. Currently, drivers on Speight Seed Farm Road do not stop.
This work is weather dependent. If the weather cooperates, crews expect to be finished with the changes at both intersections by Monday afternoon.
A news release said residents can learn more about all-way stops on N.C. Department of Transportation's safety and mobility webpage.
Drivers should keep an eye out for crews working at these intersections and prepare for the new traffic design, the release said.
