A state legislator announced Tuesday he plans to work with Greenville and Pitt County officials to undertake a study that could lay the foundation for passenger rail service to the area.
Rep. Brian Farkas, state House representative for District 9 in Pitt County, said at a virtual town hall event that he has been working with local entities to determine financing for a feasibility study which would deliver a comprehensive assessment of the steps needed to make passenger service a reality in the area, according to a news release.
The release named Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Mid-East Rural Planning Organization, Pitt County Government and the City of Greenville as entities Farkas has been working with to finance the study using a combination of state and local funds.
Eliud DeJesus, transportation planner for the Greenville Urban Area MPO, said an application submitted by The Rail Division on the MPO’s behalf could make the feasibility study happen in fiscal year 2023. If awarded, state and federal funds would cover the study. DeJesus said SP&R is a competitive grant and that notification of an award would be made in the coming months.
“The study will require coordination with the host freight railroads to identify potential corridors to be used, and infrastructure needed so that the new passenger service and freight services can operate on a shared corridor,” DeJesus said. “ It will also help us coordinate with communities along the corridor to identify passenger rail routes and potential station stops. Upon completion, the study will provide a recommended route and a list of infrastructure projects for the passenger services and freight needs that can be considered for submission into Strategic Transportation Investments (STI) and/or for Federal grant programs.”
“We often hear Greenville referred to as the gateway to eastern North Carolina,” Farkas said. “To live up to that distinction, we need to act boldly to ensure our area has access to affordable and dynamic transportation options. There’s no reason why Pitt County, with a population over 90,000 and Greenville-based East Carolina University, shouldn’t be a part of a statewide passenger rail system.”
The study would assess route options, engineering requirements, population demographics and coordination with privately-owned rail lines while also defining project objectives and next steps. The release said a feasibility study is key if a future rail project would be eligible for federal funds allocated in the recent bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”
Farkas called passenger rail a bipartisan win and a strong move for Pitt residents.
“Regardless of political affiliation, everyone I’ve talked with about this initiative has expressed enthusiastic support,” Farkas said in the release. “With so much potential positive impact for our small businesses, daily commuters, hospitality industry, college students, and population as a whole, it’s a unifying project that we owe it to ourselves to explore. Improving Pitt County’s connection to the rest of the state makes it easier for all our citizens, as well as visitors, to see why this place is so special and why we’re proud to call it home.”
Greenville’s current transportation infrastructure includes the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center which broke ground on Nov. 29, 2016. The center serves as an access point for people to transfer from one mode of transportation to another.
According to its website, the center connects the Great Area Transit system, Pitt Area Transit, ECU Transit and Greyhound buses. It also serves the Amtrak Connector.
DeJesus said that a rail corridor could traverse to Raleigh and even connect to multiple states through a neighboring terminal.
“The City and the MPO have maintained a strong interest in a potential passenger rail connection within the urbanized area in order to open a passenger rail corridor to the City of Raleigh within the State of North Carolina Piedmont service route,” DeJesus said in an email Wednesday. “This potential connection would also connect to the ‘Palmetto’ north-south Amtrak line that traverses multiple states via the City of Wilson terminal. The study will move us one step towards achieving alternative modes of transportation at the regional and local levels.”