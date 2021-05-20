Two Pitt County state representatives have opposing takes on a bill that would do away with sheriff’s office-approved purchase permits for handguns in North Carolina.
HB 398 passed 69-48 on May 5 in the state House of Representatives. All but two Democrats and a single Republican voted against. It currently sits in the state Senate Committee on Rules and Operations.
The bill was backed by the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association despite the organization’s opposition to the bill in previous years. Republican Chris Humphrey and Democrat Brian Farkas, both who represent Pitt County in the House, took opposing views on the bill.
Humphrey, who is from Lenoir County, said that the bill is a means of eliminating redundancies that occur during handgun purchases.
“It speeds up the process and really, it affects the good guys,” Humphrey said, “the honest gun owners who are purchasing a weapon to protect themselves and their families.”
Humphrey said that pawn shop owners and other gun sellers run the same background checks as sheriff’s offices across the state. The need to remove the language for pistol permits came as a result of extensive backlogs on permits, he said. Most of the concerns voiced came from representatives and sheriffs from larger counties.
“With a lot of other pressing legislature being worked on, a lot of the frustrations came from Wake County,” Humphrey said. “I don’t believe the backlog is as much of an issue in Lenoir County or Pitt County for that matter.”
Last month, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance was granted three new clerk positions for the sheriff’s office in order to help with permit backlogs, both for concealed carry and purchase permits. Concealed carry permits already are allowed to take the place of a purchase permit in North Carolina. Dance could not be reached for comment.
County Manager Scott Elliott said Wednesday that, regardless of the bill’s passage, he does not foresee those positions going away.
“We are still tracking it,” Elliott said. “I don’t expect the commissioners to come back and take those roles away. Those positions are still important to other operations of the sheriff’s office.”
Farkas, who lives in Greenville, said that the bill sets a precedent for loopholes to be exploited.
“As it’s currently written, eliminating the pistol purchase permit would allow for the private sale or transfer of any handgun without any kind of background check,” Farkas said. “This represents a massive expansion of what is sometimes called the ‘gun show loophole’ and makes North Carolina a more dangerous place for everyone.
“North Carolina’s pistol purchase permit is not perfect but it has been an effective way to prevent guns from getting to people who legally can’t own one,” he said.
The loophole allows buyers to seek out an unlicensed seller to acquire a handgun, Farkas said. That loophole is currently closed under state law.
Rifles can be bought without a purchase permit.
Humphrey did not weigh in on how the bill was received in the Senate.
“I’ve been around long enough that I can say you never know which direction that’s going to go,” Humphrey said.
He agrees background checks are necessary but that they can be handled by business owners.
Farkas said that he does not see the bill being made into a law under Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
“It is hard to say exactly what will happen in the Senate, but I would expect Gov. Cooper to veto the bill should it come to his desk,” Farkas said.
Pitt County Rep. Kandie Smith and Sen. Don Davis could not be reached for comment.