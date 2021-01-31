Pitt County’s state legislators have received committee assignments that focus on the key components of the county’s economy — education, agriculture and health care along with other issues.
The assignments were announced earlier this week, just before the General Assembly convened on Wednesday. Committees are where much of the work of the General Assembly takes place.
When a bill is filed in the state House or Senate it is assigned to a committee whose members will review and decide if it should go to the full body for a vote.
The Speaker of the House and Senate President Pro Tem appoint members to the committees. Usually, a legislator is assigned to a committee where he or she has experience or interest in the subject area.
Following are local lawmakers and their assignments:
- Sen. Don Davis, Democrat, Senate District 5: Agriculture; Energy and Environment; Appropriations on Education-Higher Education; Education-Higher Education; Health Care; Redistricting and Elections; Rules and Operations; and Select Committee on Nominations.
- Rep. Brian Farkas, Democrat, House District 9: Appropriations; Appropriations-General Government; Commerce; Education-Community Colleges; and Transportation.
- Rep. Chris Humphrey, Republican, House District 12: Co-chairman of Insurance; member of Agriculture, Appropriations; Appropriations-Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources; Energy and Public Utilities; and Health.
- Rep. Kandie Smith, Democrat, House District 8: Agriculture; Education-K-12; Education-Universities; Election Law and Campaign Finance Reform; Finance; and Health Care.