A 42-year-old Pitt County man was killed Tuesday night after losing control of his motorcycle on U.S. 13.
State Highway Patrol Trooper D.H. Hewitt said Lashaun Malloy was riding south on U.S. 13, one mile south of Greenville, about 8:50 p.m. He was traveling at a high rate of speed, Hewitt said.
Malloy attempted to pass a commercial tractor-trailer. To avoid a collision, he hit his front brake and lost control of the motorcycle, Hewitt said.
Malloy was ejected from the bike and he came to rest on the roadway, the trooper said.
Hewitt said Malloy’s helmet was not properly attached and came off during the wreck. Speed is being reported as a contributing factor in his death, the trooper said.
No other vehicles were involved in the wreck. Malloy was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is the second fatal wreck involving a motorcycle in less than two weeks.
Fountain Fire Department volunteer John Wayne Turner, 41, was killed 10:45 p.m. April 18 on U.S. 258 north of Farmville.
Turner was driving his motorcycle north on U.S. 258 when a vehicle turned in front of him, the patrol reported.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and a failure to yield violation.