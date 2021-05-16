Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said he and his wife have discussed retirement over the years.
“We talked about it a year ago but decided there were too many unfinished things,” he said.
But as he looked tasks for the coming year — developing a plan for funding from the American Rescue Plan, beginning strategic planning for the county’s long-term goals and working on an agenda for the newly formed human relations commission — Elliott had a revelation
“As you finish something, there are additional things that come up. The work never stops,” Elliott said.
Elliott also realized he has new priorities, namely four adult children who are starting their own careers and families. That includes two grandchildren and a third on the way.
“I just decided, I could work four or five years but will I still have my health in four or five years?” he said.
With that in mind, Elliott, 59, announced Friday he is retiring at the end of the year. He notified the Pitt County Board of Commissioners of his decision on Thursday.
“During my tenure with Pitt County there have been challenges to be tackled,” Elliott wrote in a memorandum to the commissioners. “However, there have been many more rewarding topics and issues that were handled as well.”
Elliott said the successes were due to a “proactive and supportive” elected board and the collaborative nature of the management team.
“Without the combination of both factors, our successes and achievements would have been more limited,” he said.
Elliott’s retirement is effective Jan. 1. He will be four months short of his 20th year with Pitt County. He has worked in county government in North Carolina for 34.5 years, he said.
When asked to discuss the highlights of his career, Elliott said it was providing services to the county at the most cost-effective tax rate.
Elliott said he is pleased he was able to recommend a half-cent tax decrease in the pending fiscal year 2021-22 budget. He also recommended fully funding the budget requests of Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College.
When Elliott joined the county in April 2002, it still was recovering from the flooding following 1999’s Hurricane Floyd.
Since then, it has been through other major weather events including Hurricanes Isabel, Irene and Matthew, which produced frequent flooding, evacuations and sheltering.
“I believe we’ve built on our strengths through the years,” Elliott said. “In any organization you want to leave it better than when you came. When I came it was strong, and I’d like to think we made it stronger through the years and through the dedication of all parties involved.”
Elliott said if he had to hang his hat on anything it would be the completion of the upgrade to the county’s emergency radio and paging system.
A nearly decade-long project that was completed in two major phases, the new system includes multiple towers, broadcast radio and paging throughout Pitt County. It also creates redundancies that will allow the system to continue operations even if a tower goes down.
Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn said he could always depend on Elliott to be thoughtful and honest in his discussions with himself and with the entire board.
“He is very thoughtful, he brought things that were not just off-the-cuff. He puts a lot of thought in what he brings to the commissioners,” McLawhorn said.
When the Board of Commissioners announced Elliott’s hiring in February 2002, the county was facing a $1.1 million shortfall in its budget, according to news reports.
Elliott said writing the new budget would be “a tough process” but declared himself an optimist.
When Elliott presented his proposed fiscal year 2021-22 county budget, it’s also estimated that the county’s fund balance will be at nearly 26 percent when the current fiscal year ends June 30. This allowed Elliott and his team to recommend a one-time fund balance transfer of $12 million to fund a series of capital projects.
The commissioners will vote on the budget in June.
Commissioner Beth Ward served on the board that hired Elliott.
“When we did the group interview, so to speak, what I remember was his honesty and integrity. He wasn’t trying to make anything more than it was,” Ward said. “He answered our questions and his presentation was upfront and honest and clear. You recognized a lot of good traits that you would want to see in anyone you would work with.
“He has not disappointed as far as I’m concerned,” she said.
When Elliott joined the county in 2002, its population was 138,000 people. While the 2020 U.S. Census figures haven’t been released, the 2019 U.S. Census estimates placed the county’s population at 180,742.“We’ve had slow but steady growth that has been sustainable. It hasn’t been so fast we couldn’t keep up with it,” he said
Building on that growth, especially in the area of job creation, requires collaboration, Elliott said.
“The one thing that we need to get our hands around better is to collaboratively land these industrial projects, whether it’s expansions or new plants. It’s an area we need to focus on through a collaborative process,” he said.