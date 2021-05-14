Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott announced Friday he is retiring at the end of the year.
Elliott notified the Pitt County Board of Commissioners of his intentions through a memorandum.
When he retires Elliott will be four months short of his 20th year with Pitt County. He has worked in county government in North Carolina for 34.5 years.
“During my tenure with Pitt County there have been challenges to be tackled,” Elliott said. “However, there have been many more rewarding topics and issues that were handled as well.”
Elliott said the successes were due to a “proactive and supportive” elected board and the collaborative nature of the management team.
“Without the combination of both factors, our successes and achievements would have been more limited.”
Elliott said he is pleased he was able to recommend a half-cent tax decrease in the pending fiscal year 2021-22 budget. He also recommended fully funding the budget requests of Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College.
Elliott and his wife will remain in Greenville.
This story is continuing to develop.