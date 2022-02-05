A vote set for Monday could end a policy that pays county employees $250 to receive COVID-19 vaccines and requires weekly testing for unvaccinated employees.
County Manager Janis Gallagher recommended the Pitt County Board of Commissioners vote to end the program because remaining unvaccinated employees are not swayed by the incentive. Also, both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees have tested positive during the omicron wave.
“As seen most prominently with the Omicron variant, both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are testing positive, and therefore the policy to test only unvaccinated employees has less impact,” the recommendation said.
It also noted that the Biden administration has withdrawn the OSHA vaccine mandate applicable to local governments and employers with more than 100 employees.
According to agenda information, 84 percent of Pitt County employees are currently vaccinated. A program initiated in September gave staff $250 or an additional 16 hours of paid leave to get vaccinated or required weekly testing.
Since that time, 150 employees were vaccinated, bringing the total to 952. Agenda documents said 184 employees remain unvaccinated. The commissioners meet at 6 p.m. in the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Noise ordinance
Commissioner Tom Coulson said he plans to inquire Monday on training Pitt County Sheriff’s Office noise officers are required to receive under the county’s noise ordinance.
The ordinance requires that sheriff-appointed noise officers be qualified deputies who have expertise in the measurement of noises with a sound level meter, an instrument used to measure sound level standards.
Coulson said Friday the expected construction of the Compute North facility in the sheriff’s jurisdiction demonstrates the need that officers are well trained. Compute North, a company that supports cryptocurrency mining, utilizes fans the generate constant noise.
“Let us say this crypto company, which I will use as an example since noise has been one of the key arguments against it, comes in and it violates our noise policy. Where it is is actually going to be an ETJ (extraterritorial jurisdiction) in the county itself and therefore our noise ordinance is the authority over it.
“If a sheriff’s deputy goes out there and finds fault, and they are not so-qualified, let us say it ends up in court. I could see a reasonable judge throwing it out, saying ‘wait a minute, you have to have expertise in this. Where’s your expertise?’ and throwing it out.”
Coulson also said that the fine for those who violate the noise ordinance is only $50, which he does not believe would be a deterrent to a company such as Compute North.
The City of Greenville established zoning rules in January that would allow Compute North to operate in an area zoned for industrial use north of the city. The area is inside the city’s ETJ but outside the city limits and the jurisdiction of city law enforcement.
Capital funds
The board is scheduled to decide on the allocation of $375,000 in state capital infrastructure funds received from the NC State Budget 2021 Appropriations Act. The funds do not require a county match. Staff recommends that the board allocate $210,000 to the following capital projects:
- $50,000 for the Nathan R. Cobb, Sr. Foundation pavilion in Farmville
- $27,000 is for a passenger vehicle for CAREE, Inc.
- $32,000 for a food transport vehicle for Something 2 Somebody
- $32,000 for Lost Sheep Resource Foundation to purchase and renovate the H.B. Sugg home at 3633 South George St. in Farmville to use as an administration facility
- $24,000 for HVAC replacement at the North Pitt County Improvement Association
Consent agendaThe following items are on the board’s consent agenda, which requires no discussion. The item typically are approved with a single vote.
A budget amendment for $1,519,699 in low income energy assistance program by Pitt County Social Services from ARPA funds
A budget amendment for $286,196 for 2016B LOBS Project Fund and 2016 LOBS Project Fund unused debt funds
A budget amendment for $35,000 plus matched county funds for building an outside feline cat area in conjunction with the Pitt County Animal Shelter construction project from a donation by Marilyn Thompson with Accounting and Business Solutions
A budget amendment of $49,530 for allocation of Home and Community Care Block Grant Funding to Aging Services
A budget amendment of $35,000 from NC Department of Commerce Building Reuse Grant
A budget amendment of $100,000 from NC Direct Grant to pass through to the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office
$11,340.84 in refunds of $100 or more from the period of Dec. 1-31 created by adjustment or other property valuation change or correction
Order for the advertisement of unpaid 2021 property taxes that are liens on real property
A fiscal monitoring report of Trillium Health Resources as part of a quarterly required share of performance data
Public declaration of a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to operate a drone
A resolution to convey Indigreen Corporate Park property by deed for use by ENC Alliance to construct and market a shell building spanning property owned currently by ENC Alliance and the county for the purpose of economic development.
A $780,547 communications system contract to replace the county’s 20-year-old centralized phone system
The six-month extension of a special use permit by Pitt Solar, LLC
Application for an NC Commerce Utility Fund Grant