...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s and light winds will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Pitt County Master Gardeners opens new children’s garden
The Pitt County Master Gardener volunteers will open their newly renovated Children’s Whimsy Garden at the Pitt County Agricultural Center on Thursday to celebrate spring and National Poetry Month.
The garden, a part of the Pitt County Arboretum at 403 Government Circle north of Greenville, features an exhibit called “A Child’s Garden of Verses.”
Creative exhibits set in and around the garden will illustrate six children’s poems. The centerpiece for this exhibit will be a Little Free Library upcycled from a newspaper vending box.
The opening will feature a brief narrative about the Children’s Garden renovation and brief readings of a few children’s poems. Children and parents will be encouraged to explore and enjoy the garden.
Originally conceived as an “Alphabet Garden” in 2007, the Children’s Garden won awards for its design but had not received an update in the past 15 years, event organizers said.
When COVID-19 interrupted Master Gardeners’ ability to work together at the arboretum for many months, the garden team decided to renovate this space.
Under the guidance of Pitt County’s Horticultural Extension Agent Hannah Smith, the team envisioned a “Whimsy Garden” that would engage children’s imaginations, expose them to plants, and inform them about key natural processes.
The Master Gardeners’ ultimate goal is to have two or three rotating exhibits per year with inviting themes that appeal to kids.
The Pitt County Arboretum provides seven acres of walking trails, groves of trees, a pond, and multiple demonstration gardens. It is maintained through the N.C. Cooperative Extension, a partnership among NC State University, N.C. A&T State University, federal, state and local governments to improve agriculture and food, health and nutrition.
The partnership uses research-based information to develop education programs for North Carolina communities. It provides opportunities for home gardeners to develop their skills by becoming Extension Master Garden Volunteers.