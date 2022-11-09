Following are vote totals for contested local and statewide races on the ballot in Pitt County. (An asterisk indicates incomplete results.)
U.S. House District 1 *
U.S. House District 1 *
Don Davis, 133,412
Sandy Smith, 121,859
U.S. House District 3
Greg Murphy, 165,690
Barbara D. Gaskins, 81,503
State Senate 5
Kandie Smith, 35,988
Karen Kozel, 33,131
State House 8
Gloristine Brown, 12,854
Charles “Drock” Vincent, 11,244
State House 9
Timothy Reeder, 15,069
Brian Farkas, 14,607
Board of Commissioners
District 3
Chris Nunnally, 4,247
Neal Driver, 3,602
District 4
Benji Holloman, 5,449
Faye Hardy Bordeaux, 4,557
District 5
Mark C. Smith, 5,688
Randall Martoccia, 5,105
Pitt County Sheriff
Paula Dance, 29,900
Gary Weaver, 24,072
Pitt County Board of Education
District 1
Tracy Everette-Lenz, 2,153
Kenneth Andrew Jones, 988
Gary L. Davis, 891
District 2
Amy Robin Cole, 2,351
Julianna B. Jaquith, 1,643
District 5
Jennifer Lee Hodgson, 3,499
Lee Williamson, 2,127
Levi C. Smith Sr., 1,222
District 7
Kelly Taylor Weaver, 3,354
Sandy Maria Moyer, 2,888
U.S. Senate *
Ted Budd, 1,859,944
Cheri Beasley, 1,714,581
Matt Hoh, 49,296
Shannon Wilson Bray, 28,266
N.C. Supreme Court *
Seat 3
Richard Dietz, 1,498,166
Lucy Inman, 1,392,980
Seat 5
Trey Allen, 1,489,795
Sam J. Ervin IV, 1,489,795
N.C. Court of Appeals *
Seat 8
Julee Tate Flood, 1,490,196
Carolyn J. Thompson, 1,386,511
Seat 9
Donna Stroud, 1,542,838
Brad A. Salmon, 1,331,500
Seat 10
John M. Tyson, 1,498,843
Gale Murray Adams, 1,376,165
Seat 11
Michael J. Stading, 1,498,702
Darren Jackson, 1,372,175
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
