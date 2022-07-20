An East Carolina University graduate and Pitt County employee since 2018 has been appointed to oversee the county’s dollars and cents effective Sunday.
Pitt County tax administrator Sam Croom will be the county’s deputy county manager/chief financial officer effective July 24. His appointment was announced at Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting. Croom was appointed tax administrator in 2018 and would go on to serve as assistant county manager of revenue and growth, a news release from the county said.
Croom will succeed Brian Barnett who in June announced he’d taken a job as county manager in Davie County, near Winston-Salem. Barnett takes that role effective Aug. 1.
“I am honored that I have been selected as the next Deputy County Manager and Chief Financial Officer for Pitt County,” Croom was quoted as saying in the release. “I look forward to working with a great team of professionals in financial services as we serve Pitt County citizens, county departments, and valued community partners.”
In addition to his work in Pitt County the release said that Croom has worked with the North Carolina Department of Revenue, Wayne County and Jones County. He received an undergraduate degree in political science from ECU and has received master’s degrees in public administration from UNC Chapel Hill, in accounting from Liberty University and another undergraduate degree in accounting from N.C. Wesleyan University.
Croom will start at an annual salary of $141,108 according to Dawn Jones, public information officer for Pitt County.
“Sam has the knowledge, experience, and integrity to serve as Pitt County’s chief financial officer, and has been an integral member of Pitt County’s senior leadership team. I look forward to Sam’s continued success as we work together to serve our community, making Pitt County a leader in the state, best in the east’,” said Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher.
The chief financial officer plans and directs the county’s finance department, works on developing and implementing financial policy and works closely with the county manager and board of commissioners in how best to handle funds, the release said.
Russell Hill will serve as interim tax administrator effective Sunday.