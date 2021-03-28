A Pitt County native has used her sewing talent to help the state of Missouri celebrate its 200-year anniversary.
Edna (Flake) Strickland graduated from Belvoir-Falkland High School in 1956. She married that same year, moving around the county with her husband, who served in the Navy. She retired to Missouri.
The State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Co., in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild, teamed up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, using one block from each of the 114 Missouri counties and the independent city of St. Louis.
A quilt block created by Strickland was chosen to represent Dallas County.
Her 61/2-inch square is a nine-patch pattern that features bison, deer, hayfields, a Holstein cow and grass stalks.
The quilt is being displayed in major cities throughout Missouri this year.
Strickland still has family in North Carolina, including sisters Pauline (Flake) Garris of Greenville and Jean (Flake) Harris of Conetoe.