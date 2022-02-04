Two Pitt County nonprofits will receive a share of more than $1 million in grants from the Golden LEAF Foundation, officials announced Thursday.
Under the Open Grants Program, which supports job creation and workforce preparedness, the Golden LEAF board awarded $1,080,800 for projects in four counties.
Aces for Autism received $500,000 to help with prepare the site for its new 23-acre campus in Winterville. The expansion is expected to create 90 new, full-time health care jobs.
Aces received a $1.5 million grant in November from the State Employees Credit Union Foundation for construction of a clinic on the Ron and Rose Bowen Family Autism Campus. The Worthington Road location is planned to include to serve 250 children at the clinic and a nontraditional school for students with autism and other special needs.
The Center for Science Technology and Leadership Development received $180,800 to establish a regional employment skills training center in Bethel. CSTLD, which opened the Bethel Youth Activity Center in November 2020 in a former ABC Store, relocated the center’s after-school program to a former bank building in January. Founder and Executive Director Garrie Moore has announced plans to maintain the store to serve adults.
The center is planned as a satellite resource hub, making workforce skills training, career exploration and job placements more accessible to residents of rural eastern North Carolina.
Goshen Medical Center, serving Craven and Jones counties, received $200,000 to fund construction costs of a new federally qualified health center that will provide integrated primary and medical healthcare, replacing two community health center sites, and to expand services.
The Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers, has funded 1,970 projects totaling $1.1 billion.