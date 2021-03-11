As more Pitt County residents become eligible for vaccines, health care officials are reporting an uptick in shots and a downswing in cases.
Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County health director, said Wednesday morning that it is important for individuals to know when they are eligible for a vaccination. For Group 3, that definition has been put forth at a state level to include some who might not have thought they were able to get vaccinated.
“Dr. Cohen, (North Carolina’s) Health and Human Services Secretary put it this way,” Silvernail said. “If you got out into the community and you work in a setting where you interface with the public, you are pretty much a Group 3 worker.”
Silvernail also said that those unsure of when they are eligible can contact the county’s Coronavirus Information Hotline at 902-2300.
Some healthcare officials believe the progress among workers is due in part to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which was made available last week.
“A number of people, both healthcare workers and in the community, I think really were waiting to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health. “So we have seen an uptick with the introduction of that vaccine in the hospitals and in the community.”
Vidant made 500 doses of the J&J vaccine available to Pitt County, according to Silvernail. That variation will be available at a vaccine site at the Agricultural Center later this week.
“(The J&J vaccine) is a great option for Group 3 folks who are mostly younger and healthier,” Silvernail said. “It is a one-shot vaccine so it is one day away from work, one work absence for the employer and it is one shot for us as the provider. We are happy to have that in the arsenal.”
Silvernail said that vaccines are currently available at the Pitt County Health Department, Vidant, Greenville’s Community Center, Walgreens and East Carolina University. CVS pharmacies are supposed to be eligible to provide vaccines soon as well, but the director did not have a hard date on when.
Despite reports from nearby counties, Silvernail and Waldrum say that Pitt has not seen an issue with people showing up for their second dose. In Onslow County, hundreds of individuals have rescheduled at the last minute or simply not shown up for their second dose.
“We are seeing people who want the shot,” Waldrum said. “Our no-show rate is very low. For us, when people do not show up it is because of an inconvenience in their lives schedules. We have had people who were vaccinated in other places, not necessarily eastern Carolina, who are requesting to get their second dose (at Vidant) so we are not seeing an issue with desire to get a second dose.”
Silvernail concurred with those two reports.
“With Moderna we are booking their booster appointment while they are here getting their first dose to make it convenient and give them a choice on when to come back for that booster dose,” Silvernail said.
Even with the availability to make appointments online and the positive rate of vaccination, Silvernail and Waldrum remind residents that, one year later, the fight is not over.
“This has been a long ride for everybody,” Silvernail said. “I think we knew that there was a mountain to climb somewhere in terms of the number of cases. I’m thankful that we seem to be on the other side of that mountain.”
“We are in a position but still a somewhat tenuous position,” he said.
Waldrum urged common sense and social distancing as deaths continue.
“We had a death last night,” Waldrum said. “We still have people being infected. Those deaths weigh heavily on families, communities and our staff who have to take care of folks.
“I think, as mentioned, we are not over this,” he said. “Therefore, even amid all of our frustration with getting our lives back to normal, and as we look at the light at the end of the tunnel, the most tragic deaths will be the ones that happen at the very end frankly. We do have effective vaccines now. If we can just push through this last little bit and get the numbers down, we can get through this thing.”
“It has been a long year, for sure.” Waldrum said. “But we are still in it.”