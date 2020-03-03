Pitt County officials are prepared for a strong turnout for today’s primary elections even if a good chance of showers and news about candidates and coronavirus dampen enthusiasm.
Pitt County’s 40 voting precincts open at 6:30 a.m. today for party primaries that feature local, state and national races, including a Democratic presidential primary that lost candidates Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, who announced the end of their campaigns after Saturday’s primary in South Carolina.
Pitt County elections director Dave Davis said people who voted early for Klobuchar and Buttigieg cannot vote again; more than 12,500 people cast early ballots in Pitt County.
“One voter gets one ballot,” Davis said. “You have to make your decision before you go in and that’s who your vote stays with.”
Davis doesn’t recall a time so many candidates exited a presidential race, but said voters shouldn’t fret.
“There are so many contests on the ballot people will have someone to vote for. There are plenty of contests for them to have their say on,” he said.
Elections staff on Monday helped chief judges set up voting precincts and fielded calls from would-be voters. “Am I registered to vote, where do I vote and who can I vote for? Those are the same three things in every election,” Davis said. said.
Some precincts will offer hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes to voters concerned about coronavirus, flu and other illnesses, Davis said, but not everyone can do it.
“It’s like with anything, always take your precautions, like washing your hands and such, especially after you’ve touched things that a lot of other people are touching,” he said.
“That’s something we always recommend, even here in the office where we’re handling hundreds of absentee ballots; we all wash our hands when we are done because we don’t know where they have been,” he said.
As of mid-Monday, Davis’ office had received nearly 130 mail-in or drop off absentee ballots.
While most presidential primaries have election day turnout in the low 20,000- range, Davis said today’s could be affected by rain chances of between 40-50 percent through the day according to the National Weather Service.
“Rain is never good for turnout, both during one-stop and on Election Day. Hopefully the rain will stay away long enough for voters to come out,” he said. “Hopefully there will be spots in between where it’s not raining and people will come out.”
Statewide, 777,910 people cast ballots at early-voting sites during the 17-day period that ended Saturday afternoon, the Associated Press reported on Monday.
Another 15,000 people this year have returned mail-in, military or overseas absentee ballots, the State Board of Election reported, bringing the overall vote so far total to nearly 793,000.
The number will increase as traditional absentee ballots trickle in to county election board offices this week.
A disproportionate percentage of Democrats have cast ballots so far, in keeping with the party’s competitive primaries for president and U.S. Senate. Democrats, which make up a little over one-third of the registered voters, have filled out more than 47 percent of primary ballots cast, according to the board.
The percentages of Republicans and unaffiliated casting ballots are lower than their composition among registered voters, a board document shows.