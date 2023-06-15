Meg Perry with SWCA Environmental Consultants shows local and state leaders an area near Parker Creek that will be studied for wetlands restoration. A $65,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation will fund the work.
Pitt County's planning department received a $65,000 grant to start planning wetlands restoration at Parker Creek. A recent check presentation ceremony included, from left, Pastor Daniel House; Jonas Hill, Pitt County assistant planning director; Derrick Remer, Duke Energy district manager; Chase Bergeson, Carolina Wetlands Association; Brian Byfield, N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Mary Perkins-Williams; James Rhodes, Pitt County assistant county manager/planning director, Norton Webster, Carolina Wetlands Association; Meg Perry, SWCA Environmental Consultants; Mason Mattox, Pitt County planning; and Janis Gallagher, Pitt County manager.
Meg Perry with SWCA Environmental Consultants shows local and state leaders an area near Parker Creek that will be studied for wetlands restoration. A $65,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation will fund the work.
Contributed photo
Pitt County's planning department received a $65,000 grant to start planning wetlands restoration at Parker Creek. A recent check presentation ceremony included, from left, Pastor Daniel House; Jonas Hill, Pitt County assistant planning director; Derrick Remer, Duke Energy district manager; Chase Bergeson, Carolina Wetlands Association; Brian Byfield, N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Mary Perkins-Williams; James Rhodes, Pitt County assistant county manager/planning director, Norton Webster, Carolina Wetlands Association; Meg Perry, SWCA Environmental Consultants; Mason Mattox, Pitt County planning; and Janis Gallagher, Pitt County manager.
The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $65,000 to the Pitt County Planning Department for wetland restoration efforts near the county office park.
The money to rehabilitate Parker Creek, in the area of Old Creek Road north of Greenville, is from the foundation’s Resilience Accelerator Grant program, which is funding multiple projects designed to improve community resilience to weather-related problems.