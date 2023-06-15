The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $65,000 to the Pitt County Planning Department for wetland restoration efforts near the county office park.

The money to rehabilitate Parker Creek, in the area of Old Creek Road north of Greenville, is from the foundation’s Resilience Accelerator Grant program, which is funding multiple projects designed to improve community resilience to weather-related problems.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 