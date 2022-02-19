..INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidity around 20 to 30
percent will bring an increased fire danger across the area this
afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Pitt County receives grant to add sewer to Farmville industral park
Pitt County received a $300,000 state grant that it plans to combine with federal dollars to attract life sciences manufacturers to the region.
The county received one of 10 grants approved by the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, according to a Department of Commerce news release. The grants, totaling $2.1 million, are expected to attract more than $30.8 million in private investment, the release stated.
Pitt County will combine the $300,000 grant that came from the authority’s utility fund with funding it expects to receive from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The county will use the state dollars to provide sewer infrastructure for a 20-acre site in Farmville. The EDA money will be used for water and industrial access, said Kelly Andrews, Pitt County Economic Development director.
“The road, water and sewer extensions will make the park more ‘shovel-ready’ and enhance its marketability to prospective companies,” Andrews said.
In December, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 20 acres for a shell building project and the option of an additional 150 acres in Farmville Corporate Park.
The design of a 50,000-square-foot shell building has already started, Andrews said.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration grant is one part of a larger Build Back Better Phase II EDA Grant being led by N.C. Biotechnology Center. The first phase of the project was developed to help expand and promote life sciences manufacturing. It was one of 60 chosen from a field of 529 applicants to develop a phase II application which is focused on related regional projects.
“Pitt County was approached to participate and propose a construction project that would help attract or expand biotech companies,” Andrews said.
With the state funding and EDA Grant combined, Pitt County could receive nearly $2 million in grant funds for the project. The county would contribute a $100,000 match.
Andrews said there is a possibility that the second phase of the project won’t be funded so the county wouldn’t get the EDA dollars.
“Regardless, we are developing a shell building on the 20 acres in Farmville Corporate Park and will invest the Utility Fund money and our matching funds to support that effort,” Andrews said.