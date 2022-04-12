Pitt County Government is thanking staff in animal services this week for their year-round efforts to enforce Animal Control laws, protect the public from animal carried diseases and educate the community on the proper care of household pets.
April 10-16 is National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week, a news release from the county said. The week is promoted by the county and the National Animal Care & Control Association to recognize essential services provided by animal care and control personnel, the release said.
In addition to community outreach and education, animal control officers risk personal safety while protecting the welfare of helpless animals and pets that are rescued from injury, disease, abuse and starvation.
“Working in the animal services field for an animal services organization requires a special kind of passion for helping animals and serving others," said Chad Singleton, Pitt County Animal Services director. "Sometimes the work is difficult, but they love what they do. I am very grateful for our dedicated staff.”
Pitt County will host a cake and ice cream social for animal control staff on Wednesday to demonstrate the community’s appreciation, the release said.
For more information about Animal Services and the community services provided, visit www.pittcountync.gov/animalservices. Ways to donate to the Pitt County Animal Shelter include a cash donation through PayPal or by purchasing items directly from the Shelter’s Wish List.