The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office began moving to its new offices at 100 E. First St. on Monday.

The register’s office will continue operating out of its existing space in the Pitt County Courthouse until Wednesday, Register Lisa Nichols said. The office will be closed at both locations on Thursday to transfer computer and phone systems to the new location. Services are scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Friday at the First Street location.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.