Pitt County Register of Deeds Lisa Nichols stands by the sign in front of her new office at 100 E. First St. The office is moving out of the Pitt County Courthouse this week. The new location is scheduled to open on Friday.
Pitt County Register of Deeds Lisa Nichols, right, watches as a team from Superior Moving assembles a cubicle in the register’s new office at 100 E. First St. on Monday afternoon.
Ginger Livingston/the daily reflector
The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office began moving to its new offices at 100 E. First St. on Monday.
The register’s office will continue operating out of its existing space in the Pitt County Courthouse until Wednesday, Register Lisa Nichols said. The office will be closed at both locations on Thursday to transfer computer and phone systems to the new location. Services are scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Friday at the First Street location.
“I’m very excited,” Nichols said. “I think it’s going to be a lot more convenient for citizens. It gives us the space we need now and for future growth.”
Nichols said the new location also will allow her staff to work out of one office. Currently they are divided between two floors in the courthouse.
The register of deeds, an elected office, is responsible for recording maintaining vital records. They include all property and real estate documents such as deeds of trust, deeds, easements, leases and subdivision maps and more.
This office also serves as the custodian of certificates of birth, death and marriage. Veterans’ military discharge records and notary public commissions are also kept in the office.
The new office is in the former AgCarolina Farm Credit office. The county purchased the building last December for $1.25 million. Renovation work began in June.
The new office will have a public terminal area where people can electronically search records.
Staff will have a break room and a handicap accessible entrance is located in the rear of the building.
Starting Nov. 1, people can also submit passport applications at the office.
“I had heard about other registers in the state doing it,” Nichols said. She contacted the U.S. Department of State office in South Carolina and her office was certified.
Nichols said it is another chance to service the public.
“The public comes here to get birth certificates and marriage licenses for their passports so it’s going to be a one-stop shop,” she said.