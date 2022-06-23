People who obtained items through PITTCycle Fridays can email before and after pictures of the upcycled items. A contest will be held every three months and the winner will receive a $100 prize. Pictures can be submitted via email to paula.clark@pittcountync.gov.
Pitt County residents can test their creativity with the relaunch of a solid waste and recycling program that encourages reusing discarded products.
PITTCycle Fridays, formerly called FreeCycle Fridays, encourages the upcycling of items that were originally discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station, according to a county news release.
The FreeCycle Fridays program began in 2019 but went on hiatus because of COVID-19.
The program encourages reusing and donating items instead of throwing them in the trash.
“PITTCycle Fridays has provided a recycling option for items not accepted in the household recycling program and has diverted over 1,000 items from going to the landfill,” said Paula Clark, recycling coordinator. “The program is provided at no cost and serves both the citizens of Pitt County and the environment.”
A preview of the usable items is posted to the @PittCountySWR Facebook page every Thursday. Items are posted and available to be claimed each Friday at noon. The first person to comment ‘claim’ on the post wins the item for free and has until the following Thursday to pick it up at the Pitt County Transfer Station, 3025 Landfill Road.
“When Paula first approached me with the idea I was skeptical,” said John Demary, solid waste and recycling director. One of my main concerns was traffic. On a daily basis over 300 vehicles bring material to the transfer station and we didn’t need additional traffic.
“Paula convinced me to start the program and upper management was supportive so we moved forward with it and it has been very successful,” Demary said. “The old saying ‘one person’s trash is another person’s treasure’ is true.”
To encourage participation, Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling is holding a PITTCycle Photo Contest.
People who obtained items through PITTCycle Fridays can email before and after pictures of the upcycled items. The contest will be held every three months and the winner will receive a $100 prize. Pictures can be submitted via email to paula.clark@pittcountync.gov.
“Since the start of the program we have seen an increase in reuse and have been impressed by the creative ways that items have been reused and repurposed. This contest will be a fun way to highlight reuse and recycling while recognizing creative individuals within the community,” Clark said.