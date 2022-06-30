A record reserve included in state budget adjustments will be crucial in the face of rising costs and possible disasters, two local legislators said, while a third criticized the proposal and a state employees group called on Gov. Roy Cooper for a veto.
Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore on Tuesday unveiled adjustments for the upcoming fiscal year that are set for a vote this week. The budget spends $27.9 billion in its second year, the Associated Press reported, and will operate with a record rainy-day reserve of $4.75 billion and a new $1 billion Stabilization and Inflation Reserve as costs rise.
A revenue surplus of over $6 billion led to raises for state employees, project funding and the reserve cash.
Rep. Chris Humphrey, a Republican from La Grange who represents a portion of Pitt County, said the reserves are essential in the face of a changing world.
“You look at the economy, inflation, the rising cost of everything from health care to building,” Humphrey said. “You can’t just go spending willy-nilly. You have to put money aside for rainy day. We know we’re going to have hurricanes, we’re probably going to have another pandemic at some point. We need to get through this bumpy air we’re flying through right now and sit back to watch and see what happens.”
Rep. Brian Farkas, a Greenville Democrat who represents Pitt County, said that he sees rising costs in his job with JFK Architecture. He believes Pitt County will benefit directly from the inflation reserve as East Carolina University undergoes an upgrade.
“I think when we talk about a building like (at) the Brody School of Medicine, and we already got that through, that’s just a nice insurance account to have to make sure nothing slows down when we’re trying to get the job done,” Farkas said.
Farkas said a preliminary vote is expected today and that the short session is expected to conclude with a final vote by both House and Senate on Friday or Saturday.
Despite a measure of optimism from local representatives, the State Employee Association of North Carolina (SEANC) is unhappy with a proposed 3.5 percent pay increase for state workers. That number is a percent up from what was anticipated last year, with Cooper initially calling for more. Second-year teachers will also see a pay bump from 2.5 to 4.2 percent.
Ardis Watkins, executive director for SEANC, said that he’d ask Cooper to veto the budget. He cited the work state employees took on in the face of Covid and the ongoing struggle to retain workers amid economic hardship.
“SEANC calls on Gov. Cooper to veto this budget and send it back to the General Assembly. It’s time to do better by state employees and retirees,” Ardis’ statement said in part. “Employers in North Carolina and all around the country are responding to their staff shortages by increasing pay and benefits in order to be competitive in the market. The State of North Carolina has record staff vacancy rates but the legislature is choosing to hoard money rather than give state employees reason to stay.
“Budgets are always about priorities. This budget shows state employees and retirees that they are not a priority. So why would they stay?”
Ardis went on to note that retirees have not received a cost of living adjustment in years.
“When times have been bad in North Carolina, state employees were told to wait until the good times and they would be appreciated. The times have never been better, but the appreciation is not there.”
Rep. Kandie Smith, a Democrat representing northern Pitt County, said that she is disappointed in the budget, calling the surplus a partisan talking point preventing taxpayer dollars from going toward “a range of pressing issues across this state.” She called the updates a build from the last legislative session’s “failures” and that they do little to improve the lives of citizens.
Smith said she was “infuriated” that legislators did not receive access to the bill until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, adding that was mere hours before a vote was expected.
I was elected by my constituents to represent their priorities, and when Republican leadership made the decision to cut Democrat’s out of this budget process, they consequently ignored the voices of millions of North Carolinians,” a statement from Smith said in part.
She said the legislature failed to fully fund the Leandro court decision ordering the state to equally fund schools, letting down students, teachers and parents “who are still begging for education to be made a priority in this legislature.”
Farkas and Humphrey agreed it would be nice to give state employees a bigger piece of the pie, but they also agreed that no budget is perfect.
“I’ve been in the public service myself for years prior to moving into the private sector,” Farkas said. “We need to do what we can to ensure we’re recruiting the best and the brightest into public service jobs.”
Farkas went back to a promise to constituents that he would be “going line by line” on the budget prior to a final vote.
Humphrey said though he would like to do more, the budget as it stands addresses concerns across the board for North Carolinians adequately. He added that even though $6 billion is a lot of money, when you take into account the number of priorities in play at any given time it spends quickly.
“It’s not going to make everyone happy but we did go back and get more than we did initially,” Humphrey said. “I’d like to go back and give them more but there are just other priorities in the budget. Economic projects. Inflation is eating up our ability to build new roads, fix potholes and that sort of thing.”
Humphrey called the system of government a “three-headed dog” as coming to an agreement between the Senate, House and governor makes for compromises.
“You don’t always get everything you want,” Humphrey said.
A request for comment from Sen. Don Davis was not returned.