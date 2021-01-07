Plans for vaccinating Pitt County residents 75 and older for COVID-19 are not finalized but officials hope to begin inoculating seniors at the health department and Vidant Medical Center next week.
As some distributions began across the state, Dr. John Silvernail said Wednesday the vaccine will be distributed locally to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, but he is waiting on guidance for additional details. He said there will not be enough vaccine for all who need it immediately.
“I have to stress while we have some vaccine, we do not have enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone in every group at this time, so this will be a process of working through the different groups as the state opens or shifts us from group to group,” he said during a weekly news briefing.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners have called a 3 p.m. meeting today with Silvernail and the Board of Health to discuss vaccine distribution as many counties across the state have already started the process.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday distribution statewide had been uneven, and some sites quickly ran out of supplies or experienced long lines or crowds.
Not all counties had begun the new phase because key health care workers who regularly come into contact with COVID-19 haven’t all had the opportunity to get their first dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, officials reported.
At a time when data from the state Department of Health and Human Services shows 96 of North Carolina’s 100 counties with substantial or critical community spread, Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents Wednesday to remain vigilant.
“No matter where you live, work, worship or play, COVID-19 remains a deadly threat, and we’ve got to treat it that way,” said Cooper, who also announced a three-week extension of a 10 p.m. curfew aimed at curbing the virus’ spread.
Locally, officials are continuing efforts to vaccinate hospital workers and other frontline care providers as well as those in residential care facility who make up Group 1A, the first designated for the vaccines. Group 1B includes all people 75 and older.
“While we begin to vaccinate group 1B we still have a fair number of individuals in group 1A we have not vaccinated yet so this is going to be kind of a rolling process and some of that will be based on what vaccine the state sends me as well,” Silvernail said.
Silvernail said there will likely be hundreds of doses available initially for people in Group 1A. The health department has received 1,400 doses total but has already distributed half of them.
Vidant is working on a plan to provide some of the vaccine doses it has received to the general public and additional information will be provided soon, Silvernail said.
“So there will be two options, there will be a Vidant option and then a Pitt County Health Department option for individuals over 75,” Silvernail said.
A tentative timeline from DHHS called for Phase 1B Group 1 vaccinations to begin on Monday the Phase 1B group 2 vaccinations to begin around Jan. 20 and other groups will begin in early February, Silvernail said. Phase 1B Group 2 is anyone 16-64 years with a medical condition that increases risk of severe disease from COVID-19.
As of Jan. 4 more than 4,500 team members had been vaccinated, Vidant reported. Some team members are eligible for their second dose this week.
Cooper extended the order for residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Jan. 29. Additionally, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a directive for residents to stay home except for essential activities and avoid gatherings, especially indoors.
The state’s updated COVID-19 County Alert System on Wednesday showed 84 red counties with critical levels of viral spread, including Pitt, Beaufort, Martin and Craven.
Edgecombe and Lenoir were among 12 orange counties with substantial spread, and Greene was among four yellow counties with significant spread.
“There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state. We are in a very dangerous position,” said DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”
North Carolinians are asked to avoid leaving home if they’re over the age of 65 or high risk, avoid gathering with people they don’t live with, wear a mask and social distance and stay away from crowds, the release said.
DHHS recorded 141 new cases of the virus in Pitt County on Wednesday and 6,952 new cases statewide.
As of Tuesday, 3,893 people were hospitalized with the virus, the highest number of people hospitalized so far. As of Tuesday, 220 people were hospitalized across the Vidant System.