Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling resumed glass recycling today at six convenience sites across the county.
The county stopped accepting glass recyclables in July 2020 because broken glass was contaminating other household recyclables. Residents were told at the time to discard glass with regular household garbage.
The county has since secured a glass-only recycling option with Strategic Materials in Wilson.
“Six yellow recycling containers were purchased in fiscal year 2020-21 and eight additional containers will be purchased in fiscal year 2021-22 so all 14 county collection sites will offer these services to Pitt County residents,” said John Demary, director of Solid Waste and Recycling.
Glass bottles and jars do not have to be separated by color; however, glass recyclables can not be bagged when placed in the recycling container.
Residents may utilize the large yellow recycling container at these locations:
- Bells Fork Site: 4554 County Home Road
- Wellcome Site: 673 Briley Road
- Farmville Site: 3457 Wesley Church Road
- Grimesland Site: 3558 Avon Road
- Ayden Site: 5171 Weyerhaeuser Road
- Winterville Site: 4818 Reedy Branch Road
As part of the recycling agreement with Strategic Materials, the glass will be delivered and recycled into new glass.